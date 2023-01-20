ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 283 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs highlights: Paul Craig, Johnny Walker go nose-to-nose

By Ken Hathaway
 3 days ago
RIO DE JANEIRO – UFC 283 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at Jeunesse Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and ESPN+.

Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 15 scheduled matchups come face-to-face.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

