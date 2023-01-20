ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez says she had 'a little PTSD' about marrying Ben Affleck

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lopez had admitted that she “had a little PTSD” when she was planning to marry Ben Affleck in 2022.

The pair were first due to get married in 2004, but called off the ceremony just days beforehand.

They both went on to have new relationships before getting back together years later.

“It kinda all fell apart back then,” the singer told Jimmy Kimmel, before claiming that she “had a little PTSD” this time around.

