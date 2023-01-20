ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste Of Home

Comments / 2

Related
Elite Daily

Where To Buy Dolly Parton Baking Mixes From Duncan Hines

You’ll never be able to sing quite like Dolly Parton (probably), but you can do your best impression of the the queen of country when you get into the kitchen. I’m not talking about lip-syncing “I Will Always Love You” into your mixing spoon, but rather, whipping up a tray of Parton-approved brownies. Dolly Parton announced her new baking mixes from Duncan Hines on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and they include cornbread, biscuits, and two types of brownies. Here’s where to buy to the singer’s latest baking kits, which follow her release of two classic cake recipes in January 2022.
The Daily South

Dolly Parton's Mama Made Her Kids This Classic Cake On Birthdays

If birthdays require the best cakes (and they do), Dolly Parton deserves the biggest and most delicious cake there is. The singer-songwriter and philanthropist turned 77 today, and though she's busy recording her rock-and-roll album this week, we hope she takes a moment to enjoy a bit of cake. Just...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Dolly Parton celebrates 77th birthday with godly new song: ‘Came to me in a dream’

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 77th birthday in style. The country legend gave her fans a present Thursday in the form of a brand-new single, titled “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There.” The singer released it in conjunction with an Instagram post of her singing the “happy birthday” song to herself. “Somebody said, ‘What are you gonna get on your birthday?’ I said, ‘I’m not gonna get, I’m gonna give.’ I’ve got a song that I’m dropping today on my birthday,” said the “9 to 5” singer. “It’s a song that came to me in a dream and...
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again

We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Allrecipes.com

Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?

Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Simplemost

Egg substitutes you can use for baking and cooking

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Some home cooks use egg substitutes in baking and cooking due to allergies, being...
Taste Of Home

I Made Julia Child’s Chocolate Mousse Recipe and It Was Mind-Blowing

You may be thinking, “chocolate mousse? What’s the big deal?” Well, one taste of this deeply chocolatey, perfectly airy mousse, will tell you why Julia Child’s chocolate mousse recipe from Mastering the Art of French Cooking is one you’ll use for life. Aside from the technique of using both the egg whites and egg yolks, I love how she adds an ample amount of brewed coffee in addition to orange liqueur. Those two ingredients combined with quality chocolate and just enough sugar to balance the flavors is a true work of art.
Wide Open Country

Kelly Clarkson Sings Pitch-Perfect Version of Chris Stapleton Tune on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kelly Clarkson is back in person on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and on a recent episode, she covered Chris Stapleton single, "You Should Probably Leave." Dressed in a green, floor-length dress, Clarkson dove into the jazzy, country tune. Clarkson infused plenty of soul into the tune even when singing the first verse, and she smoothly transitioned into the chorus, adding her own flair to the song's hook.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Food Network Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri’s Sons, Hunter And Ryder

The Emmy-award-winning chef has remained one of the famous faces in the culinary world. Born on January 22, 1968, Guy Fieri is known for hosting several television series on Food Network and being the owner of a delivery-only restaurant, Flavortown. Besides having a successful career, Guy is also a family man as he is married to his wife, Lori and they have two sons, Hunter and Ryder.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

The Cake Dolly Parton Constantly Makes At Home

Dolly Parton is no stranger to the baking world. In January 2022, she partnered with Duncan Hines to release branded baking products, which included cake mixes, frostings, and a kit containing recipe cards and merchandise. "When you don't have time to start from scratch or [you] don't really know how to cook, you get mixes like these, and you can't make mistakes if you follow the directions," Parton said to Eater on her choice to work with the brand. Inspired by her southern roots, she declared banana pudding as one of the available Duncan Hines goodies, which according to Today, is a popular choice in the south.
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy