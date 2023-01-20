ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan wonders how Jon Jones will prepare for Ciryl Gane's striking: He does a lot of 'sh*t that's very unusual'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Joe Rogan is in awe of Ciryl Gane’s striking.

Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) meets the returning Jon Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) for the vacant heavyweight title in the UFC 285 headliner March 4 in Las Vegas.

No one has been able to stand with the muay Thai striker, who only has one blemish on his MMA record to Francis Ngannou, who outgrappled him to win a decision.

“Ciryl Gane does a lot of sh*t that’s very unusual,” Rogan said on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “He stands totally sideways and does like a twisting kick with his front leg to throw a front kick – very weird. He stands totally sideways and twists his leg in – his movements, the fluidity of his combinations – and the guy moves like a middleweight, and he’s 240-plus pounds.

“He’s the most agile and probably the most technical of all the heavyweight strikers. Ciryl’s very well-rounded when it comes to his striking.”

Rogan wonders whom Jones has been training with in preparation for a striker like Gane. Jones recently sought help on Twitter, inviting southpaws to come train with him in Albuquerque, N.M. In October 2021, Jones was banned from his longtime Albuquerque gym, Jackson Wink MMA, after he was arrested on allegations of domestic violence. He has had regular training sessions with former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo in the past year.

“Right now I’m on the hunt for southpaw heavyweights and light heavyweights that are interested in training here in Albuquerque for the month of February. More than willing to compensate you for your time. Email me if you’re interested at info@jonnybones.com #AndNew.”

“If he’s going to fight a guy like Ciryl Gane, he really wants to get some movement, some really top-flight kickboxers,” Rogan said. “So who does he have that he could work with like that? Ciryl is so good at mixing up the kicks and the knees and the punches and the combinations, and he’s so light, the way he stands on the outside. If you’re going to compete against a guy like that, you’ve got to get some similar looks. And how many similar looks are there out there for a guy that’s 245 pounds, that moves like Ciryl?”

