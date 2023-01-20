Read full article on original website
The Best Queso You Can Buy, According to Pros
Making homemade nachos? Craving a cheesy snack? Our Test Kitchen pros found the best queso in the snack aisle for your cravings. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
We Tried Starry, Pepsi’s New Lemon-Lime Soda—Will It Beat Sprite?
Ready to reach for the stars? Starry soda has arrived. The new caffeine-free lemon-lime drink is Pepsi’s replacement for Sierra Mist. Pepsi hasn’t been resting on its reputation lately, with Pepsi S’mores, Pepsi Nutmeg and Nitro Pepsi all shaking up the cola world, so it’s only natural that the company’s getting jiggy with its lemon-lime offerings, too.
Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker Is Officially Coming Back
There’s something incredibly special about the food we grew up with. They’re the flavors we remember during our formative years. And while most food chains are used to progressing and constantly adding new food items, it’s nice to see some oldies come back from the vault. Just this past year alone, we saw the return of the McDonald’s McRib, Mountain Dew Pitch Black and Taco Bell’s Enchirito.
How to Fix Wilted Lettuce
Salad lovers rejoice! There’s a smarter, faster way to bring your lettuces, herbs and leafy greens back from the brink. While many intuitively think wilted greens should take a refreshing bath in cold water, we’re here to debunk that myth. Instead, they need to be perked up in a basin of hot water—yes, really! Here’s everything you need to know about fixing wilted greens.
Costco Is Selling Disney Pyrex and We’re Obsessed
If you’re a self-proclaimed Disney Adult, we have excellent news: a new line of branded products is here to add some magic to your home!. They are absolutely perfect for storing your Disney movie or Disney Parks copycat foods or brightening up your daily packed lunch. Better yet, you don’t have to wish upon a star to snag the new container set—you just need a Costco card. Read on for all the details about the adorable storage set.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
Optional: Crumbled tortilla chips, chopped avocado, jalapeno peppers and lime wedges. In a large skillet, brown chicken in oil. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 6-8 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Transfer mixture to a 3-qt. slow cooker. Add the next 10 ingredients. Cover and cook on...
How to Make Neapolitan Pizza Like the One in ‘Eat, Pray, Love’
If you have ever blissfully savored the most perfect bite of food, it’s easy to relate to a pivotal moment in the film Eat, Pray, Love. As Julia Roberts’ character takes the first bite of Neapolitan pizza from L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Italy, she swoons, “I’m in love. I’m having a relationship with my pizza.”
How to Store Cake in Your Fridge Quickly and Easily
You open your cabinet full of storage containers and wonder which one is best for all those cookies you baked for the holidays. With so many options, it can be difficult to figure out the best plan of action. It can be difficult figuring out how to store any leftover food—meat separate from side dishes separate from sauces. And you can’t forget about all that delicious dessert—it’s definitely hardest trying to figure out how to store baked goods.
Maximize the Vertical Space in Your Fridge with This Genius Drawer Organizer
If you’re committed to organizing your refrigerator, this fridge drawer set is your chance to turn those empty areas into space-saving storage. They’re affordable, durable, easy to install and fit most standard-size refrigerators. Here’s everything you need to know about this genius storage hack. What is a...
We Made The Pioneer Woman Beef Stew and It’s the Easiest Winter Dish
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Winter is the best time to prepare warm, cozy meals that make...
Deals We Love: New Year’s Kitchen Sales You Should Be Shopping
The holidays are over, but merchants are still slinging sales. Retailers slashed prices on everything from kitchenware to organization tools. As Sales Editor at Taste of Home, seasonal markdowns are some of my favorites to shop. Shop discounts on top brands like Dyson, Le Creuset and Pioneer Woman kitchenware. Avoid...
Panera Bread Is Giving Out Free Sandwiches In the Coldest U.S. Cities—Here’s How to Get Yours
Offers some of the most delicious breads and baked goods anywhere in the United States, but the item the brand is most well-known for is its signature baguette. Great news for bread fanatics: Panera is launching a few new toasted baguette sandwiches this month, taking the baguette we all know and love to the next level.
How Much Protein Is in Salmon?
Looking to add more protein to your diet? It’s a great idea. Protein is an essential nutrient for our bodies to repair cells and build new ones. Salmon is a protein powerhouse fish that is also loaded with other health benefits. How much protein in salmon depends on your portion size. Salmon is rich in protein and low in saturated fat, making it a healthy choice for everyone.
How to Make Sunday Gravy
This recipe makes 10-12 servings. 1 batch Sunday gravy meatballs, partially cooked (recipe below) 1 pound Italian sausage links (mild, spicy, sweet or a combination) 1-1/2 pounds pork neck bones, bone-in pork chops, or spare ribs. 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped. 4 cloves...
This Woman's Basic Grocery List Cost $10 In 2020, $11 In 2022, And A Whole Lot More In 2023
"Towards the end of 2020, I went to Walmart and purchased everything for $10.09 and made a week's worth of meals for one person. This week I went back again and purchased those same items..."
How to Make a Banana Sandwich Like a True Southerner
The South is home to plenty of offbeat food combinations—sugar in grits, syrup on biscuits, and cheddar on apple pie are only a few of the region’s culinary quirks. If you’ve never had a banana sandwich, though, you’re missing out on one of the simplest—and most satisfying—Southern comfort foods. No, it’s not a joke, and for the record, neither is the pineapple sandwich.
Joanna Gaines’ Chili Recipe Needs to Be in Your Winter Recipe Rotation
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Build a real estate empire? Check. Launch a successful home furnishing brand?...
What Is a Low-Proof Cocktail and How Do You Make One?
Many people rethink their drinking at the beginning of the new year. There’s always a lot of talk about Dry January, the tradition of going sober for the year’s first month. According to a survey published in the Washington Post, about 20% of Americans say they participate in Dry January.
Produce Delivery Deals for a Healthy 2023
Smash your fitness-related New Year’s resolutions by increasing your produce intake—no frozen foods or trips to the grocery store are necessary! Whether you plan on bringing in apples as a healthy office snack or subbing out your kids’ health-conscious candy for something more organic, these produce delivery deals save time and money in 2023.
