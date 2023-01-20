ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilaria Baldwin Just Responded to Alec's Manslaughter Charges—She Begged Paparazzi To 'Leave Their Children in Peace'

Her husband is facing serious criminal allegations but she’s trying to keep it together for the kids. Hilaria Baldwin responded to Alec’s involuntary manslaughter charges by begging the paparazzi to “let this all play out” while taking her children to school.

On January 19, 2023, Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act for the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021. She was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for a film Alec was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the person that fired the weapon,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during a press conference.

Attorney Brian Panish, who represents the Hutchins family, told TMZ , “We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life.” Panish continued, “Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is [a] comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges.” Here’s how Hilaria is showing support for her husband.

How did Hilaria Baldwin react to Alec’s involuntary manslaughter charges?

How did Hilaria Baldwin react to Alec’s involuntary manslaughter charges? His wife and the mother of seven children hasn’t made an official statement yet but she’s made it pretty clear how she feels about the constant press surveillance .

On January 20, 2023, the day after news broke her husband would be charged for the accidental killing of Hutchins, Hilaria wore a green sweatshirt emblazoned with the word “Empathy”. Later that day, she confronted a mob of reporters who had swarmed her while she clutched the couple’s infant child . “I want you guys to realize we have seven kids and you being here to escort them to school and to be there when they come home is not good,” she said in a video published by AP to TikTok.

She continued: “So on a human level, you guys know I’m not going to say anything to you. You know that. So please, leave my family in peace and let this all play out, OK? Let me kids come home and stay away from them. Because they ask me, ‘Mommy, what are all these people doing?’ and that’s a very hard thing as a mom to try to explain. So please, go home because I’m not going to say anything.”

Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel told People on Thursday, “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked—, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.” He added, “We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

DA Carmack-Altwies appointed special prosecutor Andrea Reeb to oversee the case. “If any one of these three people—Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed or David Halls—had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” Reeb said in a statement. “The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”

Hilaria Balwin wears Celine sunglasses ($460 at Bloomingdale’s) and The Mayfair Group crewneck ($108 at Revolve)

According to District Attorney Carmack-Atwiles’ statement, New Mexico law will be applied to the two charges against Baldwin, Gutierrez Reed and Halls. “The first charge can be referred to simply as involuntary manslaughter. For this charge to be proved there must be underlying negligence. Under New Mexico law, involuntary manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony and is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. This charge also includes the misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a firearm, which would likely merge as a matter of law.”

The statement continued, “The other charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act. This charge requires proof that there was more than simple negligence involved in a death. This is also a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5,000 fine. This charge includes a firearm enhancement or added mandatory penalty because a firearm was involved. The firearm enhancement makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin became engaged in April 2012 and married on June 30, 2012, at St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City. Together, they have seven children : Carmen, born August 2013, Rafael, born June 2015, Leonardo, born September 2016, Romeo, born May 2018, Eduardo, born September 2020, Lucia, born February 2021, and Ilaria, born September 2022. Alec also has one child, Ireland, 27, from his previous relationship with Kim Basinger.

After the birth of the latest Baldwinito in September 2022, Hilaria talked about whether or not she’s open to having more kids. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she told Us Weekly in October 2022. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me—so, time will tell!” She continued, “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos. We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on.”

She also explained how she feels about raising each one of them. “Being truly present for each one of them is hard, and I obviously don’t get it right all the time,” she said. “My two oldest have nightly homework that I do with them, and to balance play with the younger ones, breast-feeding the youngest—it can get to be quite a juggle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kM0hjZy00

Comments / 14

Love muffin
2d ago

The Balwins need to lay low and exercise humility. This sick woman demands empathy with a fake Spanish accent? Alec is seen smirking in public? Throw the book at him.

Too Political
2d ago

She wants sympathy bc of all her kids & thinks they'll be affected by all their father's publicity. Her & Alex use the family for sympathy.

Addison 55
3d ago

Yet, she keeps popping out kids for attention. Her only claim to fame.

