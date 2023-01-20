Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Arthur David Venzin, 72, of Loganville
Arthur David Venzin, age 72 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. No services are scheduled at this time. Arthur played football at the University of Pittsburgh for four years and was a starter for three years. He was a paramedic and volunteer firefighter for 30 years in Pennsylvania. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Agnes (Simko) Venzin, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carol Beth Venzin of Loganville, GA; children and their spouses, Jessica Marie and Justin Butker of North Huntingdon, PA, Arthur Timothy and Kelly Venzin of Monroeville, PA, Elizabeth and Edwin Bono of Loganville, GA; brothers and sister-in-law, Martin Venzin of Frankfort, KY, Roger and Michelle Venzin of Fairfield, PA; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Brian Evans of Coraopolis, PA; grandchildren, Olivia Marie Butker, Emma Rose Bono, Audrey Jane Venzin and Avery Elizabeth Butker; numerous family and friends.
Monroe Local News
Historical donation made to Monroe Museum
Compatriots of the George Walton chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution were joined by Mayor John Howard along with Monroe Museum Historian Steve Brown and Vice President Dexter Adams for a ceremonial presentation last Tuesday. The event surrounded a donation of artwork entitled “George Washington in Savannah 1791.”...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Eric ‘Corey’ Taylor, 31, of Monroe
Eric Corey Taylor, age 31 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with David Cato officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Steven ‘Cain’ Johnson, 38
Steven “Cain” Johnson, 38, passed away on January 12th, 2023 in Monroe, GA. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Justin Wojtczak officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. To celebrate his life please wear your favorite sports gear and any sports hat.
Monroe Local News
Like Father Like Son – the Coach Kemp name to continue in local athletics
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (Jan. 23, 2023) If you talk about Coach Kemp in local sporting circles, it’s unlikely anybody will not know exactly who you’re talking about – Timothy Kemp, head track coach and Check & Connect Mentor at Social Circle High School. But now, when you speak about Coach Kemp in Walton County, you could be referring to a whole new generation. His son, Demek Kemp, has just been announced as assistant track coach at the Social Circle Athletic Department.
Local briefs include more talk about plans for Ga Square Mall
There is more talk about plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a meeting of the Mall Area Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee is set for 3 o’clock at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Andrew Clyde,...
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Probate Court to offer free Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies
The Forsyth County Probate Court will be offering free wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day for all Forsyth County couples. “Being able to be a part of a couple’s big day is an honor and we are excited to offer ceremonies free to residents,” Probate Court Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko said. “What better way to celebrate love than weddings on Valentine’s Day?”
Monroe Local News
Walton County, GA has many current job openings
The Walton County government has many current job postings, in courts and judicial, fire and EMS, Sheriff’s Office, public works and many others. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Jan. 22,...
Monroe Local News
Hammett named to University of Evansville Dean’s List for Fall 2022 Semester
EVANSVILLE, IN (01/17/2023)– Griffin Hammett of Loganville was named to the University of Evansville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Hammett is studying Athletic Training at UE. The University of Evansville is a private university located in Evansville, Indiana. Established in 1854, UE is recognized across the...
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
Monroe Local News
At its Grand Opening, Kinetic gives $1,000 to help build Monroe YMCA
MONROE, Ga. (Jan. 23, 2023) — At the grand opening of the new Kinetic new retail store in Monroe on Jan. 20, Kinetic Georgia operations president Michael Foor presented an oversize check representing a $1,000 donation to help build a new YMCA of Georgia’s Piedmont branch in Monroe.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs WR RaRa Thomas Arrested on Two Charges in Athens
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs WR RaRa Thomas, who recently transferred to UGA from Mississippi State, was arrested Monday morning on two charges of battery and false imprisonment charges. Thomas was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 4:04 AM Sunday morning. The battery charge is a misdemeanor, while the false...
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
accesswdun.com
Alleged suspect arrested following Gainesville death investigation, victim identified
The Gainesville Police Department has made one arrest in connection to a potential murder. The agency released an update Monday evening in regard to the case. A woman's body, who has now been identified as Latasha Marie Smith, was found around 3 a.m. in the grass at Lanier Point Apartments.
Former Fulton principal files lawsuit against district, superintendent
Former Fulton principal seeking back pay, lost benefits and accumulated retirement contributions.
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire
A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
Monroe Local News
Georgia College congratulates students for making Dean’s List
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/17/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their strong efforts. Megan Dagenhart of Loganville...
Monroe Local News
Cheese and Wine Awards Reception for the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Winter Show
MONROE, GA (Jan. 21, 2023) The community is invited to a Cheese and Wine Reception from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, for the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Awards. You are also invited to drop in at any time to view the works of art by local artists, many of which are also available for purchase.
