Arthur David Venzin, age 72 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. No services are scheduled at this time. Arthur played football at the University of Pittsburgh for four years and was a starter for three years. He was a paramedic and volunteer firefighter for 30 years in Pennsylvania. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Agnes (Simko) Venzin, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carol Beth Venzin of Loganville, GA; children and their spouses, Jessica Marie and Justin Butker of North Huntingdon, PA, Arthur Timothy and Kelly Venzin of Monroeville, PA, Elizabeth and Edwin Bono of Loganville, GA; brothers and sister-in-law, Martin Venzin of Frankfort, KY, Roger and Michelle Venzin of Fairfield, PA; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Brian Evans of Coraopolis, PA; grandchildren, Olivia Marie Butker, Emma Rose Bono, Audrey Jane Venzin and Avery Elizabeth Butker; numerous family and friends.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO