MPD Reports: 6th traffic stop for no tag results in arrest and vehicle towed; shoplifting; entering autos and more mental health issues

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Rotary Club of Stone Mountain hosts District Governor George GranadeThe Revolutionary ReportStone Mountain, GA
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: $2,400 stolen from laundromat; foot pursuits result from traffic stops; vehicle damaged by downed power lines
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Power Lines –...
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
accesswdun.com
Alleged suspect arrested following Gainesville death investigation, victim identified
The Gainesville Police Department has made one arrest in connection to a potential murder. The agency released an update Monday evening in regard to the case. A woman's body, who has now been identified as Latasha Marie Smith, was found around 3 a.m. in the grass at Lanier Point Apartments.
GBI: Gun tied to trooper shooting purchased by protester who was killed
The gun used to shoot a trooper during last week’s deadly encounter near Atlanta’s planned public safety training center...
atlantanewsfirst.com
23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex in Hall County. Officers responded to the Lanier Point Apartments at the 2400 block of Spring Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police found a woman identified as Latasha Marie Smith lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex.
Sports car driver leads deputy on 70 mph chase in 35 mph zone in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — A Forsyth County deputy attempting to pull over a vehicle for dim headlights found themselves in a high-speed chase with a driver in a sports car on Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, the driver in a sports...
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting outside Taco Mac in Cobb
A man was killed and another was arrested Monday after a shooting outside a restaurant at a busy shopping center in Cobb County, police said.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman killed in Friday evening car crash
A Gainesville woman was killed Friday evening after she was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in northwest Hall County. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the agency was called at about 6:20 p.m. to the scene of the accident on Old Lyncliff Drive. Deputies found a 2006 Nissan Altima in a creek bed alongside the roadway.
Ex-Atlanta police officer charged with murder wants case moved to federal court
An attorney representing a former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the FBI task force shooting of Jimmy Atc...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
NE Ga police blotter: Hartwell drug suspects ID’d, Gainesville robbery suspects arrested
We have this morning the names of the two people arrested in this week’s drug raids in Hart County: the Sheriff’s Office in Hartwell says 25 year-old Bryson Jordan and 21 year-old Alilse Scott were caught with forty pounds of pot; also firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. They’re facing marijuana trafficking charges.
Cherokee County man accused of trying to run over group of people with car, hitting someone
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A Cherokee County man is accused of trying to run over people with his car stemming back to an October 2022 incident. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says David Houseright attempted to run over a group of people at Pebblebook Run in Canton. Deputies...
1 dead at Buckhead apartments after dispute leads to shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators believe a dispute between two people led to a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Buckhead. Around 6 p.m., APD officers responded to AMLI Lenox off Lakeside Drive not far from East Paces Ferry Road and Lenox Road. Police located a deceased...
Family says 3-year-old shot himself in the head at Douglas County hotel
The family of a 3-year-old shot at an extended stay hotel said the boy found a gun and turned it on himself....
1 person dead after shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County police department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday around 6:10 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to Canopy Glen Apartments located at 1635 Pirkle Road...
FOX Carolina
13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as Deshon DuBose. It happened in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in the Adamsville neighborhood near the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
