By Dr Michael G. Leichliter We’ve all seen the egg story — a dozen eggs is, at its cheapest, more than five dollars in Vermont stores currently. For the two in five people who experience hunger in our state, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The looming end of SNAP Emergency Allotments from the federal government, one of several COVID-19 pandemic federal nutrition supports that have been withdrawn, means that about $6 million that has sustained so many of our neighbors - and many of my district’s students and their families, will leave an impossible hole to fill.

VERMONT STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO