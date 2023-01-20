Read full article on original website
Jo Ann Duprey
2d ago
Please don’t let them do that. What a nightmare that would be for retirees. I’m not hearing anything positive about Medicare Advantage. It leaves huge gaps on coverage that most retirees won’t live long enough to pay off.
Colchester Sun
2023 tax filing season opens Jan. 23, new tax credits available for Vermonters
2023 tax filing season opens Jan. 23, new tax credits available for Vermonters. The 2023 tax season officially opens Jan. 23, at both the federal and state levels. This is the date the IRS and Vermont begin accepting personal income tax returns for tax year 2022. The department offers the...
vermontbiz.com
VAAFM: Governor Scott proposes major investments in agriculture
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Governor Phil Scott proposed ground-breaking investments in food and farming in his budget address on Friday, January 20th. The Governor’s budget leverages innovative investments and programs to grow Vermont’s food, farm, and forest economy. “This budget is thoughtful, deliberate, disciplined, and...
VTDigger
Give us back our tax money
I read our new crop of legislators is getting busy figuring out how to spend $8 billion. Wow, that's a pile of cash! Predictably our state government will waste at least half of it. They will create programs, hire employees, and make grand plans on what they might be able to accomplish with all this money.
AOL Corp
More Employers Consider Criminal Records Amid Labor Shortage
Mike Jenne takes his job as a van driver seriously; so seriously that he even lets his riders pick the music. "I'm getting used to country music. That's not really my favorite, but I'm getting used to it," he laughed. Every day, he drives his van more than 100 miles,...
Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place.
Scott said he has carved out $900,000 for the Climate Office in the Agency of Natural Resources “to do the real planning and analysis we need to reach emissions targets accurately and realistically." Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place..
vermontbiz.com
VAHHS update from Montpelier, 'village on fire'
By Devon Green, VP of Government Relations, Vermont Association of Hospitals & Health Systems With all the new legislators, I worried about endless introductory presentations and a slow start before delving into the issues. I’m happy to report that I was wrong. Whether it’s the joy of being back in person, or the infusion of new members, or the sheer amount of work that needs to be done, there’s a new energy in the building. Legislators get that the “village is on fire”(link is external) and they’re getting down to work.
vermontbiz.com
Leichliter: Universal School Meals help families cope in the face of spiking food costs
By Dr Michael G. Leichliter We’ve all seen the egg story — a dozen eggs is, at its cheapest, more than five dollars in Vermont stores currently. For the two in five people who experience hunger in our state, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The looming end of SNAP Emergency Allotments from the federal government, one of several COVID-19 pandemic federal nutrition supports that have been withdrawn, means that about $6 million that has sustained so many of our neighbors - and many of my district’s students and their families, will leave an impossible hole to fill.
Vermont's Residents Have til May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License In Order Board Planes or Enter Federal Bldgs
Vermont's Dept. of Motor Vehicles says there is a deadline of May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow a holder to board airline flights in the U.S. without having to show a valid U.S. passport or passport card. It allows investors to enter secure federal buildings after the REAL ID deadline.
newhampshirebulletin.com
Proposed legislation would change when towns can set public health regulations
A bill before lawmakers could delay towns’ ability to set public health regulations, according to the New Hampshire Health Officers Association. Under current law, select boards must provide notice of a public health officer’s proposed regulation and vote on it at a public board meeting. In most towns, those meetings are held every other week.
vermontbiz.com
Berbeco: United for mental health, community effort makes it work
By Steven Berbeco The Vermont Mayors Coalition recently announced a 2023 legislative agenda(link is external) that supports the eight communities represented in the coalition, from Vermont’s largest, Burlington, to some of the smallest, Winooski and Vergennes. It’s exciting to see our elected officials coming together over a priority that has been on the minds of many of us: Mental Health.
Poll Reveals Percentage Of NY Voters Who Think Nassau Rep. George Santos Should Resign
The growing list of scandals plaguing New York Congressman George Santos has decimated much of the freshman lawmaker’s political support, new polling confirms. Among the state’s registered voters, nearly two-thirds of Democrats and 59 percent of independents think Santos should resign, according to a Siena College poll revealed Monday, Jan. 23.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices add another 10 cents to $3.51
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are up 10 cents in the last week to $3.51 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. They're up 14 cents over the last month and are 15 cents higher than they were one year ago. The cheapest price is $3.21/g in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.69/g in Milton, Morrisville, Richford and East Berkshire.
Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard
Early skeptics say the tool gives the misleading impression that Vermont’s cities are disproportionately dangerous, arguing that without context, the map is likely to stoke unnecessary fear among the public. Read the story on VTDigger here: Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard.
Final Reading: Vermont’s health care system is a ‘village on fire’
Two health provider groups brought disturbing anecdotes and statistics to the House Committee on Health Care this week, causing one new lawmaker to compare the state’s health care system to a village on fire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont’s health care system is a ‘village on fire’.
WCAX
Finding mental health solutions in Vt. prisons
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2022, 9 inmates died in Vermont prisons. The Vermont Department of Corrections categorizes them as death by natural causes, unclear causes, and suicide. We spoke with the Commissioner who says self-harm incidents are also an area of concern. “We see a population that has experienced...
Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence
In his letter from behind bars, Jay Peak’s former owner wrote that he was “begging” the judge for mercy, citing, in part, health problems facing him and his wife. He said his cooperation with prosecutors did not receive proper consideration. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence.
Inside N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ‘Catastrophic’ Meltdown Over One Judge
Late last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul sought the input of New York’s most powerful labor unions as she weighed a critical decision: who to appoint as chief judge of the Empire State’s highest court.The freshly elected Democrat offered up a list of potential candidates for her labor allies to consider. According to three sources with knowledge of the discussions, there was only one name on the list that bothered them.That name ended up being the one that Hochul announced as her nominee: Hector LaSalle.From labor unions to abortion rights groups, key Democratic constituencies came out of the woodwork to oppose...
thepulseofnh.com
Sununu: DNC Made Massive Primary-Related Mistake
Governor Chris Sununu says the Democratic National Committee has made a big mistake trying to deny New Hampshire its first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. The governor has again vowed that the Granite State will go first, despite the recent decision to give the first Democratic primary to South Carolina. Sununu says the Democratic Party’s suggestion that candidates who campaign in New Hampshire will be sanctioned is quote, “not well thought out.” The Republican Party still plans on New Hampshire being its first primary state.
Deerfield Valley News
Property boom drives down CLA, drives up town reappraisals
DEERFIELD VALLEY- The Vermont Department of Taxes’ recent release of the 2022 equalization study indicating that the common level of appraisal in most Vermont towns will fall significantly has left many Vermonters dreading huge tax increases in 2023. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives,...
mynbc5.com
Racially insensitive incidents at Vermont schools spark disciplinary action, discussion
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Some schools in Vermont have been dealing with incidents of racially insensitive comments or social media posts in the past few months and it's sparking some serious conversations within the community. Last month, a girls' basketball player at CVU posted a video on TikTok that principal...
