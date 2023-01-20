ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Jo Ann Duprey
2d ago

Please don’t let them do that. What a nightmare that would be for retirees. I’m not hearing anything positive about Medicare Advantage. It leaves huge gaps on coverage that most retirees won’t live long enough to pay off.

vermontbiz.com

VAAFM: Governor Scott proposes major investments in agriculture

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Governor Phil Scott proposed ground-breaking investments in food and farming in his budget address on Friday, January 20th. The Governor’s budget leverages innovative investments and programs to grow Vermont’s food, farm, and forest economy. “This budget is thoughtful, deliberate, disciplined, and...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Give us back our tax money

I read our new crop of legislators is getting busy figuring out how to spend $8 billion. Wow, that's a pile of cash! Predictably our state government will waste at least half of it. They will create programs, hire employees, and make grand plans on what they might be able to accomplish with all this money.
VERMONT STATE
AOL Corp

More Employers Consider Criminal Records Amid Labor Shortage

Mike Jenne takes his job as a van driver seriously; so seriously that he even lets his riders pick the music. "I'm getting used to country music. That's not really my favorite, but I'm getting used to it," he laughed. Every day, he drives his van more than 100 miles,...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place.

Scott said he has carved out $900,000 for the Climate Office in the Agency of Natural Resources “to do the real planning and analysis we need to reach emissions targets accurately and realistically." Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place..
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

VAHHS update from Montpelier, 'village on fire'

By Devon Green, VP of Government Relations, Vermont Association of Hospitals & Health Systems With all the new legislators, I worried about endless introductory presentations and a slow start before delving into the issues. I’m happy to report that I was wrong. Whether it’s the joy of being back in person, or the infusion of new members, or the sheer amount of work that needs to be done, there’s a new energy in the building. Legislators get that the “village is on fire”(link is external) and they’re getting down to work.
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Leichliter: Universal School Meals help families cope in the face of spiking food costs

By Dr Michael G. Leichliter We’ve all seen the egg story — a dozen eggs is, at its cheapest, more than five dollars in Vermont stores currently. For the two in five people who experience hunger in our state, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The looming end of SNAP Emergency Allotments from the federal government, one of several COVID-19 pandemic federal nutrition supports that have been withdrawn, means that about $6 million that has sustained so many of our neighbors - and many of my district’s students and their families, will leave an impossible hole to fill.
VERMONT STATE
newhampshirebulletin.com

Proposed legislation would change when towns can set public health regulations

A bill before lawmakers could delay towns’ ability to set public health regulations, according to the New Hampshire Health Officers Association. Under current law, select boards must provide notice of a public health officer’s proposed regulation and vote on it at a public board meeting. In most towns, those meetings are held every other week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
vermontbiz.com

Berbeco: United for mental health, community effort makes it work

By Steven Berbeco The Vermont Mayors Coalition recently announced a 2023 legislative agenda(link is external) that supports the eight communities represented in the coalition, from Vermont’s largest, Burlington, to some of the smallest, Winooski and Vergennes. It’s exciting to see our elected officials coming together over a priority that has been on the minds of many of us: Mental Health.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices add another 10 cents to $3.51

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are up 10 cents in the last week to $3.51 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. They're up 14 cents over the last month and are 15 cents higher than they were one year ago. The cheapest price is $3.21/g in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.69/g in Milton, Morrisville, Richford and East Berkshire.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Finding mental health solutions in Vt. prisons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2022, 9 inmates died in Vermont prisons. The Vermont Department of Corrections categorizes them as death by natural causes, unclear causes, and suicide. We spoke with the Commissioner who says self-harm incidents are also an area of concern. “We see a population that has experienced...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence

In his letter from behind bars, Jay Peak’s former owner wrote that he was “begging” the judge for mercy, citing, in part, health problems facing him and his wife. He said his cooperation with prosecutors did not receive proper consideration. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence.
BURLINGTON, VT
TheDailyBeast

Inside N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ‘Catastrophic’ Meltdown Over One Judge

Late last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul sought the input of New York’s most powerful labor unions as she weighed a critical decision: who to appoint as chief judge of the Empire State’s highest court.The freshly elected Democrat offered up a list of potential candidates for her labor allies to consider. According to three sources with knowledge of the discussions, there was only one name on the list that bothered them.That name ended up being the one that Hochul announced as her nominee: Hector LaSalle.From labor unions to abortion rights groups, key Democratic constituencies came out of the woodwork to oppose...
NEW YORK STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Sununu: DNC Made Massive Primary-Related Mistake

Governor Chris Sununu says the Democratic National Committee has made a big mistake trying to deny New Hampshire its first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. The governor has again vowed that the Granite State will go first, despite the recent decision to give the first Democratic primary to South Carolina. Sununu says the Democratic Party’s suggestion that candidates who campaign in New Hampshire will be sanctioned is quote, “not well thought out.” The Republican Party still plans on New Hampshire being its first primary state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Deerfield Valley News

Property boom drives down CLA, drives up town reappraisals

DEERFIELD VALLEY- The Vermont Department of Taxes’ recent release of the 2022 equalization study indicating that the common level of appraisal in most Vermont towns will fall significantly has left many Vermonters dreading huge tax increases in 2023. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives,...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

