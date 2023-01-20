Read full article on original website
CU Women's Basketball Preview - at Bard/Vassar (1/27-28)
For the third straight weekend, the Clarkson University Women's Basketball team hits the road as the Golden Knights will take on Bard College and Vassar College on Friday and Saturday. The Series: The first game in the 2022-23 series between Bard and Clarkson was postponed due to injuries and illness...
CU Swimming & Diving Preview - at Middlebury Invitational (1/27-28)
Only one event remains before the Clarkson University Swimming & Diving program competes in the Liberty League Championships in mid-February, but that remaining weekend is arguably as challenging as the conference meet, as the Golden Knights will spend Friday and Saturday participating in the Middlebury Invitational. Joining the host Middlebury...
2023 CU Softball Preview
For the past two seasons, the Clarkson University Softball team was eliminated from Liberty League playoff contention on the final weekend of the regular season, and the Golden Knights are eager to return to the conference tournament in 2023. Guided by head coach Kristen McGaughey and assistant Lexi Smalarz, the...
