While we are patiently waiting for the new generation of the BMW 5-Series to debut later this year, Alpina launched one last special edition of the current model. The BMW Alpina B5 GT is likely the coolest and most exclusive variant of the outgoing 5-Series, featuring more power and an M5-beating top speed, and will be offered in a limited production of 250 units in both sedan and Touring forms.

2 DAYS AGO