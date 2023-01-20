Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
BMW 4-Series and M4 Getting Curved Display, OS 9 Coming Later This Year
Spring is nearly two months away, but that hasn’t stopped BMW from announcing a handful of product updates. While this year’s spring update is relatively small, the M4 and 4-Series will become the latest models to feature a Curved Display. It consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system running BMW Operating System 8.
Carscoops
Europe’s Best-Selling Vehicle Looks Ridiculous Next To America’s
The vehicles on your average U.S. road look far more like the ones on your average European road than they did 40 or 50 years ago. But this graphical overlay reminds us that some things are still very different on either side of the Atlantic Ocean. To no one’s surprise...
Carscoops
Facelifted Audi A3 Spied With Edgy New Headlight Design And Bumper Tweaks
Audi’s all-new S3 didn’t arrive in the U.S. until late in 2021, but the company’s R&D team is already out and about testing facelifted versions of both the sedan and the hatch model that’s offered alongside it in Europe. The Ingolstadt-based firm prefers an evolutionary approach...
Carscoops
2023 Renault Espace Morphs Into An SUV, Will Debut This Spring
The Renault Espace, the French pioneer in the minivan segment since 1983, will get an all-new sixth-generation model set to debut in spring 2023. The new Espace will break away from its predecessors in terms of bodystyle, morphing into an SUV that appears to be heavily based on the Austral.
Carscoops
BMW Says M3 CS Will Be Available For One Year, Shows 543-HP Sedan In White, Black And Gray
The covers came off the 2023 M3 CS sedan last night, the fastest production BMW ever to wear the M3 badge, and with carbon details contrasting against its Signal Green paint, certainly one of the most eye-catching. But that green paint seen on all of the media shots is from...
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Tacoma Revealed In Patent Photos, Looks Like A Smaller Tundra
Toyota has been working on an all-new Tacoma and its design has apparently been reveal in new patent photos. Noticed by Motor1, the images show a Tundra-inspired pickup that looks virtually identical to the electric truck concept that was introduced in late 2021. Despite the similarities, the truck in the patent photos is apparently ICE-powered as it trades a fully enclosed grille for a more traditional mesh one with a single bar near the top.
Carscoops
New BMW Alpina B5 GT Limited Edition Sends Off Current 5-Series With 625 HP
While we are patiently waiting for the new generation of the BMW 5-Series to debut later this year, Alpina launched one last special edition of the current model. The BMW Alpina B5 GT is likely the coolest and most exclusive variant of the outgoing 5-Series, featuring more power and an M5-beating top speed, and will be offered in a limited production of 250 units in both sedan and Touring forms.
Carscoops
Next C9 Corvette Rumored To Debut In 2028, Feature A Gasoline Engine
Even though the C8 Corvette still feels pretty new, Chevrolet’s product planners are already preparing for the next generation, which, according to a new report, will arrive in 2029. Citing unnamed internal sources, GM Authority says that the ninth-generation Corvette will be unveiled in 2028, and its first model...
Carscoops
For $320k, Can You Handle This Porsche 911 Turbo S In Rubystone Red?
U.S. pricing for the 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S starts at $216,100. That’s a lot of coin but it sounds like a relative bargain compared to the asking price of this particularly eye-catching 911 Turbo S available through McLaren Charlotte, listed for $319,996. This 911 Turbo S is a...
Carscoops
GM And LG Energy Scrap Plan For Fourth Joint Venture Battery Plant, Says Report
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have reportedly scratched plans to build a fourth battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States. In August, the two companies revealed they were considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana and that some $2.5 billion would be invested into it. Now, two sources who spoke with Reuters state that the plans have been scrapped, although both GM and LG Energy have denied the report.
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
Carscoops
Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP
Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
Carscoops
BMW To Begin Producing Solid-State Battery Cells This Year
BMW will begin prototype production of solid-state battery cells following an expansion of its deal with U.S. company Solid Power. The expanded deal has granted BMW an R&D license so it can begin production at its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center in Parsdorf near Munich. Speaking in an interview with Auto...
Carscoops
Honda To Accelerate Electrification Push By Creating A New Dedicated Division
Honda announced today that it will “further accelerate” its electrification push by creating a new division in April. It also announced organizational changes to how it runs its business on a global scale. The Japanese automaker announced today that it will create a new Electrification Business Development Operations...
Carscoops
2024 RAM 1200 Pickup For Latin America Spied Hiding Under Cardboard-Style Disguise
A few days ago one of our readers spotted a prototype of the RAM 1200 pickup out in the open, and now our spy photographers caught two very similar and heavily camouflaged test vehicles during winter testing. The prototypes retain the cardboard-style camouflage which is literally covering every inch of the bodywork, but here’s what we know so far on what is hiding underneath.
Carscoops
Jaguar F-Type Gets Amped Up Thanks To Piecha Design
Soon, the Jaguar F-Type will ride off into the sunset but before that happens, Piecha Design has developed a series of eye-catching parts for it. The tuner’s upgrades are available for both F-Type Coupe and F-Type Convertible models and start at the front with the availability of a distinctive splitter that instantly adds to the aggression of the British sports car.
Carscoops
Acura ZDX To Be Sold Exclusively Online, Updated TLX Due Later This Year
Automakers had been hesitant to embrace online sales, but that changed during the coronavirus pandemic. While the issues with the outbreak have largely subsided, online sales are here to stay. Acura is making that abundantly clear as they’ll be serving as the “tip of the spear for digitalization at American...
Carscoops
Volvo CEO Confirms EX30 Small Electric SUV Debut For This June
According to Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, the upcoming EX30 will debut on June 15, and go into production before the end of 2023. Volvo hopes that the smallest member of its future EV range will help them expand to a younger demographic, thanks to its more affordable price tag.
Carscoops
Ford To Auction Off 2024 Mustang GT VIN 001 For Charity
The seventh-generation Mustang is fast approaching, and now Ford is offering one lucky customer the opportunity to buy the very first example. The 2024 Mustang GT VIN 001 will be sold at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction later this month. Since the car hasn’t yet been built, the winning bidder will...
Carscoops
This Bugatti Centodieci Was Built As A Tribute To EB 110 S Race Car From Le Mans
Bugatti conceived the Chiron-based Centodieci as a homage to the iconic EB 110 but not simply satisfied with paying respect to the road-going EB 110, the owner of this particular Centodieci wanted its design to mimic that of a race car. Production of this Centodieci recently wrapped up and it...
Comments / 0