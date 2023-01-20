ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn Mascot Jonathan XIV undergoes surgery, taking break from duties

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – UConn Mascot Jonathan XIV will be out of commission after undergoing a veterinary procedure on Friday, according to UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.

Jonathan XIV will remain out of the public eye and will not attend university events while he is recuperating. University officials assured the public that Jonathan XIV is receiving lots of cuddles and extra affection from his Alpha Phi Omega handlers and host family.

    UConn Mascot Jonathan XIV poses with several UConn students.
    UConn Mascot Jonathan XIV smiles for a photo at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

UConn officials expressed their gratitude to Fenton River Veterinary Hospital for the care they have provided Jonathan XIV since he was introduced as the University’s 14 th mascot in early 2014.

Willimantic crews respond to fire at UConn’s historic Whitney House

Officials said it is not unusual for nine-year-old dogs to occasionally need specialized treatment beyond regular catchups.

University officials do envision the day when Jonathan XIV will have to step down and move to the role of, elder states dog but that is not the plan as of this time.

Jonathan XIV will be returning to his regular mascot duties after recovering from his surgery. Until then, he will be spending some extra time with his girlfriend K9 Tildy and his UConn family.

