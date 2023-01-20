ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North falls to Shawnee Mission South

LIBERTY — The Eagles (11-4) met one of the top teams in the Kansas City metro area Jan. 19. Shawnee Mission South (8-0) came across the border and defeated Liberty North 54-39. The Eagles could only muster 14 first-half points as the Raiders defense was a key to their victory. Shawnee Mission South was able to use their length and athleticism to cause turnovers and reach their hands into the passing lanes. The Raiders’ ability to switch on almost all ball screens allowed them to keep Liberty North guessing.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville Bassmasters ready for 2023 season

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters announced their tournament schedule for 2023 and are looking for new members who would like to join the fishing club. “What I truly enjoy the most is going out of town on tournaments,” said member Tom Carlin. “The camaraderie of the group is great and it's my chance to just unwind from the challenges of life itself for a few days.”
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney district changes school bell schedule, adds instructional hours

KEARNEY — The Board of Education in Kearney approved next year’s academic calendar including a change in bell schedules to offset future snow days. The calendar was approved by the board as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Zach McMains during a meeting this month at the district central office.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Charles D. Hitchborn

Charles D. Hitchborn, of Smithville, MO., passed away on January 20, 2023. He was 92 years old. He was born in Kansas City, MO., and attended school there where he graduated from Central High School in 1948. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines and served during the Korean War as a Mortar Gunner and Sniper. He served in the military for 23 years, and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. His decorations include the Bronze Star with V, three Purple Hearts, Korean Medal with 3 battle stars, Combat Action Ribbon and 6 Presidential Unit Citations. He was an Expert Rifleman, and Expert Pistol Shot, and earned several shooting awards while in the Marines. Chuck also retired from Ford Motor Company in 1987, after serving 22 years in supervisory positions at the Claycomo Assembly plant.
SMITHVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Teen Injured in Platte County Crash Sunday Night

A Saint Joseph teen suffered injuries in a Platte County crash Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:45 Sunday night on I-29, at mile marker 4.4, as 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Craig M. Guyton drove northbound. Troopers say Guyton changed lanes to avoid...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Women’s March – Warrensburg, Missouri – January 22, 2023

Cold, wet, and overcast. Today at noon over fifty individuals gathered at the amphitheater on the campus of the University of Central Missouri for a rally in support of women’s reproductive rights. After hearing speakers the group marched to the Johnson County Courthouse, forming a picket line and chanting to passing traffic. At times those drivers honked in support.
WARRENSBURG, MO
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?

However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
KMBC.com

Worker pinned by a steal beam inside a Kansas City warehouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to a warehouse Monday afternoon after a worker became trapped. First responders were called to the warehouse in the 3800 block of Raytown Road after a worker somehow became trapped by a large, heavy steel beam. It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

One victim in Kansas City funeral home shooting dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington. Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around...
KANSAS CITY, MO

