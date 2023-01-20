Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North falls to Shawnee Mission South
LIBERTY — The Eagles (11-4) met one of the top teams in the Kansas City metro area Jan. 19. Shawnee Mission South (8-0) came across the border and defeated Liberty North 54-39. The Eagles could only muster 14 first-half points as the Raiders defense was a key to their victory. Shawnee Mission South was able to use their length and athleticism to cause turnovers and reach their hands into the passing lanes. The Raiders’ ability to switch on almost all ball screens allowed them to keep Liberty North guessing.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville Bassmasters ready for 2023 season
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters announced their tournament schedule for 2023 and are looking for new members who would like to join the fishing club. “What I truly enjoy the most is going out of town on tournaments,” said member Tom Carlin. “The camaraderie of the group is great and it's my chance to just unwind from the challenges of life itself for a few days.”
Student struck by car outside Raytown High School
A student was hurt on their way to school Monday after being hit by a car outside Raytown High School.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney district changes school bell schedule, adds instructional hours
KEARNEY — The Board of Education in Kearney approved next year’s academic calendar including a change in bell schedules to offset future snow days. The calendar was approved by the board as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Zach McMains during a meeting this month at the district central office.
mycouriertribune.com
Charles D. Hitchborn
Charles D. Hitchborn, of Smithville, MO., passed away on January 20, 2023. He was 92 years old. He was born in Kansas City, MO., and attended school there where he graduated from Central High School in 1948. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines and served during the Korean War as a Mortar Gunner and Sniper. He served in the military for 23 years, and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. His decorations include the Bronze Star with V, three Purple Hearts, Korean Medal with 3 battle stars, Combat Action Ribbon and 6 Presidential Unit Citations. He was an Expert Rifleman, and Expert Pistol Shot, and earned several shooting awards while in the Marines. Chuck also retired from Ford Motor Company in 1987, after serving 22 years in supervisory positions at the Claycomo Assembly plant.
KC bakery, boutique prepare for big week of business ahead of AFC Championship
A Kansas City-based bakery and local boutique say Chiefs season is the best season for sales over any other KC sports team.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Teen Injured in Platte County Crash Sunday Night
A Saint Joseph teen suffered injuries in a Platte County crash Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:45 Sunday night on I-29, at mile marker 4.4, as 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Craig M. Guyton drove northbound. Troopers say Guyton changed lanes to avoid...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
showmeprogress.com
Women’s March – Warrensburg, Missouri – January 22, 2023
Cold, wet, and overcast. Today at noon over fifty individuals gathered at the amphitheater on the campus of the University of Central Missouri for a rally in support of women’s reproductive rights. After hearing speakers the group marched to the Johnson County Courthouse, forming a picket line and chanting to passing traffic. At times those drivers honked in support.
Police recover stolen trophy belonging to late Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — A trophy belonging to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson was recovered by police earlier this month. According to a news release from the Lee’s Summit Police Department on Wednesday, the trophy was presented to Dawson in 1976 for “meritorious service in pro football” after the Kansas City Chiefs star retired after the 1975 season.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?
However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
Whataburger, MCC-Penn Valley host ribbon cutting for on-campus resource room
Whataburger and Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the grand opening of a new on-campus, student-operated resource room.
kcur.org
Hungry for pizza in Kansas City? Here's a guide to the city's many shops and styles
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Pizza could be considered the third pillar of Kansas City’s culinary milieu, ranking just below barbecue and tacos. Being in a food lover’s city, many...
KMBC.com
Worker pinned by a steal beam inside a Kansas City warehouse
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to a warehouse Monday afternoon after a worker became trapped. First responders were called to the warehouse in the 3800 block of Raytown Road after a worker somehow became trapped by a large, heavy steel beam. It...
kcur.org
Independence Schools Superintendent links spike in job applicants to 4-day school week
Students in Missouri's Independence School District will have a shorter school week starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The decision comes after a 6 to 1 school board vote in December. One quarter of Missouri school districts use the four-day school week model — citing labor shortages and challenges recruiting...
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Missouri family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
kcur.org
A treasure trove of Kansas City photographs reveals a century of untold history
In a small office upstairs at the Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri, archivists are trying to capture the history in a set of more than 300,000 images. “It's kind of a treasure hunt," says digital archivist Erin Gray. "You never know what you're going to come across." The painstaking process...
tourcounsel.com
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
fox4kc.com
One victim in Kansas City funeral home shooting dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington. Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around...
