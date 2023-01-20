Charles D. Hitchborn, of Smithville, MO., passed away on January 20, 2023. He was 92 years old. He was born in Kansas City, MO., and attended school there where he graduated from Central High School in 1948. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines and served during the Korean War as a Mortar Gunner and Sniper. He served in the military for 23 years, and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. His decorations include the Bronze Star with V, three Purple Hearts, Korean Medal with 3 battle stars, Combat Action Ribbon and 6 Presidential Unit Citations. He was an Expert Rifleman, and Expert Pistol Shot, and earned several shooting awards while in the Marines. Chuck also retired from Ford Motor Company in 1987, after serving 22 years in supervisory positions at the Claycomo Assembly plant.

SMITHVILLE, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO