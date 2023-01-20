ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents urged to cut up these pajamas

By Jeremy Tanner, Jacob Burbrink
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Parents are being urged to cut up a recalled brand of pajamas that pose a burn risk to children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The pajamas were sold online and in boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022 by UK-based Selfie Craft Company.

LG recalls nearly 57,000 TVs due to risks of tip-over, injury

The recalled items are two-piece sets consisting of a long-sleeve shirt and pajama pant that come in 26 designs . The pajamas were made for children ages 3 through 12 and were sold with seven permanent fabric pens inside a cardboard container with the label “Colour In Creative Craft Kit, Crafty Fun, British Design With Love.”

    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy The Tot Exclusive (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl The Tot Exclusive (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Cutesy Christmas (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Dinosaur (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Easter (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Funny Bunny (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Halloween (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Happy Holidays (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Ice Kream Kitty (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Kawaii (Photo//CPSC)
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Let It Snow (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Mermaid (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Positivity Powers (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Princess (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Reindeer (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Sleeping Sloth (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Space Adventure (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Superhero Comic (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Trick Or Treat (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Unicorn (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Valentine’s Day (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Yule-Icorn (Photo//CPSC)

“Despite the due diligence and care we have taken, we have received a notice from the CPSC that our (sic) pyjamas do not meet the children’s sleepwear flammability testing requirements within the USA ONLY. This is because the pyjamas measurements deem them out of scope to be classed as ‘tight fitting,’” the company stated on its website.

The recall was initiated because they fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled pajama sets should take them away from children and cut them in half vertically. They should send a photo of the destroyed pajama set to Selfie Craft Company for a full refund.

Selfie Craft Company apologized to customers and said that refunds will be given via PayPal.

Anyone with questions can contact Selfie Craft Company at 800-423-4618 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at info@selfiecraft.co.uk .

