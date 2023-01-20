ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico

By Sarah Bean
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that, “I kill people everywhere I go.”

In 2011, Madonda robbed, shot and killed a woman who was the vice president of a bank in Akron. After this murder, Madonda reportedly lured another South African man he knew, 25-year-old Zenzele Mdadane to Dayton with plans to murder him and assume his identity. When Mdadane arrived, Madonda drove him to a wooded area in Butler Township and fatally shot the man before stealing his belongings and fleeing to New Mexico.

On March 20, 2011, Madonda fatally shot two men in a New Mexico hotel room and then fled to Texas, where Texas Rangers were able to locate and arrest him. They found a .38 caliber revolver that was used in all of the homicides in the motel room.

Madonda was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the New Mexico murders and 33 years to life in prison for killing the woman in Akron. On Friday, Jan. 20, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Montgomery County . These sentences will be served consecutively.

“As a result of today’s sentencing, Defendant has now been convicted and
sentenced for each of these four homicides and will remain incarcerated for the remainder of his life,” the release said.

