Vergennes PE Educator Robyn Newton Coaches Fitness and Fun as Vermont’s Teacher of the Year
Robyn Newton starts her day as the crossing guard at Vergennes Union Elementary School, encouraging students to walk and helping them arrive safely. By the time she assumes her afterschool post in the same gig, she's clocked more than 20,000 steps on her Fitbit and taught students about ball control, fitness, focus and vowel sounds.
Obituary: Bertrand Muzzy, 1937-2022
Bertrand Muzzy, master carpenter, cabinet maker, forester, gardener and storyteller, died on Oct. 3, 2022, at the age of 85. He was buried sort of according to his wishes, in a plain pine coffin built for the occasion by friends and gently lowered into the ground on the land he loved and nurtured in Bakersfield’s Lost Nation Valley. His preferred method of disposal was to have been “thrown over a bank,” left for the crows to pick him apart. The town fathers demurred, so he settled reluctantly on the next best thing.
Obituary: Robert Snyder, 1945-2023
Robert Allyn Snyder, a thoughtful leader with great inner strength and determination, who was always ready for the next adventure, passed away on January 10, 2023. Born in Evanston, Ill., the eldest of six, Bob had a love of hockey that took him to the University of Vermont, where he played varsity hockey for four years and graduated in 1968. While in Burlington, he met the love of his life, Patricia. They were married in1968 and recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in September 2022.
Letters to the Editor (1/18/23)
[Re "Mellencamp to Return to Role as Principal of Burlington High School," January 3, online]: The abrupt departure of Burlington High School principal Lauren McBride poses concerning questions about the district's support of building administrators. A principal sets the policies for the school they serve. In helping to support families, staff and students, these essential leaders are responsible for the success of the school. Since taking the helm on July 1, 2020, superintendent Tom Flanagan has lost four building administrators, each leaving during the school year to accept roles away from Burlington. No other district in our state seems to be experiencing such a crisis.
AI Art Exhibition Vandalized at Champlain College
Art vandalism happens. The reasons vary: Some offenders get a thrill out of anonymous destruction, or they want to take an artist’s creations down a notch. Others just dislike the art on display. But sometimes art vandals are trying to make an impassioned point. That was the case at...
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-05756
To the creditors of: Mark Lykens, late of Essex, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Obituary: Linda Haar Douglas, 1933-2022
Linda Douglas died peacefully on December 22, surrounded by her family, as she had wished. She had been diagnosed with lymphoma on December 1, and chose to receive hospice care in her room at the Sterling House in Richmond, Vt. She expressed deep gratitude for a life that felt complete and faced the end without regret. She was one month from her 90th birthday.
Waitsfield Author Explores the Role of Food in her Quest for Mental Health
Erika Nichols-Frazer's recently published memoir, Feed Me: A Story of Food, Love and Mental Illness, did not originally focus on food. The Stowe native had been working for close to a year on a manuscript about her long struggle with undiagnosed bipolar disorder when she landed a two-week summer residency at Vermont Studio Center in Johnson.
Robert Resnik to Be Inducted Into the Folk DJ Hall of Fame
Longtime Burlington radio DJ and musician Robert Resnik is being inducted into the Folk Alliance International's Folk DJ Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held as part of the International Folk Music Awards on February 1 in Kansas City, Mo. Resnik's 50-plus-year career in radio will be honored, including his work as host of Vermont Public's "All the Traditions," a program dedicated to folk and traditional music.
In South Burlington, a Collaboratively Built House Marries Accessibility With Style
On a snowy winter evening, a large pot of water boiled away on a Bertazzoni range — the Steinway of stoves — in Edie Perkins' kitchen. A saucier pan heated on another burner, prepped with ingredients for a classic linguine con vongole. The extra-low soapstone countertops gleamed; appliances were carefully spaced and also lowered.
Burlington School District: Energy Performance Contracting Services Request for Pre-Qualifications and Proposals
Burlington School District seeks proposals from interested Energy Services Companies (Contractor) to conduct a technical energy audit of facilities and to implement an Energy Performance Contract. The intent is to identify and implement capital improvements that reduce energy and related costs in District facilities in a manner that allows annual cost savings to be applied to the annual payments for improvements. The criteria and the full Request for Proposal and Qualifications documents are available upon request.
Obituary: Richard Jenney, 1927-2023
Richard H. Jenney, 95, of Calais, Vt., died January 8, 2023, at Central Vermont Medical Center after a brief illness. He was surrounded at his bedside by loving family members: his wife, Judy; daughter, Karen; his brother, Peter, and his wife, Michelle; and niece Becky. Born in Cambridge, Mass., on...
Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1043-1B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111
On November 18, 2022, University of Vermont & State Agricultural College, 31 Spear Street Marsh Hall, Suite 10, Burlington, VT 05405 filed application number 4C1043-1B for a project generally described as the suspension of a 200 space off-campus parking lot as required in item 4(b) of UVM's Local Parking Management Plan (Exhibit #018 of LUP #4C1043-1). The parking lot is located at 351 Pine Street in Burlington and is associated with UVM's Health Science Research Facility located at 149 Beaumont Avenue in Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on December 16, 2022.
Heat Wave: Vermonters Find Warmth and Wellness in Home Saunas
Saunas were a Friday night tradition in Karen Larsen's Scandinavian community in northern Ontario. Heating in a fragrant wooden room, then plunging into the cold lake just outside, was a way to soothe the stresses of a busy week and connect with family members who shared the ritual. Decades later,...
An 18th-Century Barn in Richmond Is a Hidden Gem for Oriental Rug Enthusiasts
When Amanda Gustin of Barre inherited three antique Oriental rugs, she knew that the family heirlooms required special care. As director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society, Gustin knows a lot about local history and artifacts, "but these rugs are completely outside my area of expertise," she said.
Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral
Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
Garnet Health to Close, Citing Financial Difficulties
Garnet Health, a Chittenden County ambulance service that has played a major role in Vermont's COVID-19 testing and vaccination effort, will close at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties. The company's closure coincides with the Vermont Department of Health's decision to shutter its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics by...
Soundbites: Learning to Fly Takes Off, New Music From Dutch Experts and Farewell to Mark Ransom
Something happens when you play an instrument for a while. Eventually, friends, family and even loose acquaintances will ask you to teach them how to play it. It makes sense in a way. When I see someone on "The Great British Baking Show" make some kind of mind-boggling cake, I feel an inclination to ask my much more culinarily inclined partner to show me how the bakers managed to make fondant look like Winston Churchill's jowls.
Burlington Development Review Board
1. ZAP-22-9; 94 Glen Road (RL, Ward 6S) Joel FitzGerald / Barbara & Stephen George Appeal of zoning approval (ZP-22-508) to install new shed, expand driveway, and establish an in home office. Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of...
Progressive Contest for South District Council Seat Ends in Tie
It will be a few days yet before Burlington Progressives have a slate of city council candidates for the March ballot, as one of the contests ended in a tie. FaRied Munarsyah and Will Anderson each earned five votes to represent the South District, party officials announced on Thursday evening. The party's steering committee will meet this weekend to determine how to crown a winner.
