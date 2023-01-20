ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

WTAP

Jackson Middle school participates in nationwide video competition

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of 7th graders from Jackson Middle School will participate in a nationwide video competition. The group of students will represent the state of West Virginia in showing the manufacturing in the state. Simonton windows out of Pennsboro, W.Va was the manufacturer the students were paired with.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Belpre City Council discusses feral cats, a potential sewer company expansion, and more

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple items were discussed at Monday night’s Belpre City Council meeting. City Council member Steve Null talked about a resolution that would help control the feral and roaming cat population in Belpre. He said there are around 400 of those cats in the area and worries about them continuing to breed. He hopes that the city will agree to a $10,000 contract with Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program. The organization would trap the cats, neuter them, give them vaccinations, and establish a colony where someone would take care of the cats.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19. Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Metro News

New name thrown in for governor race

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement are using new technology to get a new perspective on crime. Drones are being used to get a better view of crime scenes and find missing individuals. “The drone unit started off as just a hobby,” said Davis Powers. The Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Local Kroger employees comment on issues with payroll system

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Several Kroger associates have filed a class action lawsuit alleging that their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft against its employees after adopting a new payroll system in 2022. In mid 2022, Kroger rolled out a new system nationwide called My Time to handle its...
BELPRE, OH
wchstv.com

Woman found dead at Huntington structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead Sunday night at the scene of a structure fire in Huntington. Crews were answering a fire alarm at 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue when they found the woman, a city spokesperson said. Huntington police and the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New bridge in Spencer, West Virginia, inching into place

UPDATE: (4 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – The Rock Forge Bridge Company says they now expect the new Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge in Spencer to be completed Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says it was not completed today as sceduled because it can only be moved a few feet at a time. Crews say they […]
SPENCER, WV

