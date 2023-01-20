Read full article on original website
WTAP
Jackson Middle school participates in nationwide video competition
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of 7th graders from Jackson Middle School will participate in a nationwide video competition. The group of students will represent the state of West Virginia in showing the manufacturing in the state. Simonton windows out of Pennsboro, W.Va was the manufacturer the students were paired with.
WTAP
Belpre City Council discusses feral cats, a potential sewer company expansion, and more
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple items were discussed at Monday night’s Belpre City Council meeting. City Council member Steve Null talked about a resolution that would help control the feral and roaming cat population in Belpre. He said there are around 400 of those cats in the area and worries about them continuing to breed. He hopes that the city will agree to a $10,000 contract with Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program. The organization would trap the cats, neuter them, give them vaccinations, and establish a colony where someone would take care of the cats.
WTAP
Washington County Commissioner is nominated onto a statewide county commissioners board
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter has been nominated onto the County Commissioners Association of Ohio board. Ritter said the organization’s purpose it to advocate on behalf of commissioners, educate commissioners, and to provide technical and research help. Ritter said the organization has three top priorities...
WTAP
Upcoming fundraiser will increase the reward offered for the Judy Petty case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Safe Haven, a team of investigators who run a podcast, will hold a fundraising event to increase the money they can offer for the reward for the Judy Petty case. By next month, it will be 15 years since Judy Petty disappeared. Her family has been...
WTAP
Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
WTAP
Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19. Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.
Metro News
New name thrown in for governor race
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
wchstv.com
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
WTAP
Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement are using new technology to get a new perspective on crime. Drones are being used to get a better view of crime scenes and find missing individuals. “The drone unit started off as just a hobby,” said Davis Powers. The Washington County...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
WTAP
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
WTAP
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
wchstv.com
Charleston apartment building fire ruled accidental; city making plans to raze structure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:56 p.m. 1/24/23. Charleston firefighters said the cause of a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning has been ruled accidental. Lt. Justin Alford with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters believe the fire in the 200 block of Britton Street was started by a smoldering cigarette.
wchstv.com
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
WTAP
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
WTAP
Local Kroger employees comment on issues with payroll system
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Several Kroger associates have filed a class action lawsuit alleging that their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft against its employees after adopting a new payroll system in 2022. In mid 2022, Kroger rolled out a new system nationwide called My Time to handle its...
wchstv.com
Woman found dead at Huntington structure fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead Sunday night at the scene of a structure fire in Huntington. Crews were answering a fire alarm at 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue when they found the woman, a city spokesperson said. Huntington police and the...
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
New bridge in Spencer, West Virginia, inching into place
UPDATE: (4 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – The Rock Forge Bridge Company says they now expect the new Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge in Spencer to be completed Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says it was not completed today as sceduled because it can only be moved a few feet at a time. Crews say they […]
