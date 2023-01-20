Read full article on original website
Free human trafficking training offered by KAAHTC and YWCA Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — To help put a bite in the human trafficking crisis, the Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition and YWCA Kalamazoo are teaming up to offer a free day of training to the public at large. The training day of reflection and learning put together by...
WMU students set to benefit from two new programs to be announce today
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Western Michigan University is set to announce a couple of new agreements today, as they continue to compete with other colleges for a dwindling pool of students nationwide. A new agreement with Kalamazoo Valley Community College to be signed today will make it easier...
AUDIO: Partnership announced with WMU’s Aviation School and Skywest Airlines
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University announced on Monday, January 23 that their Aviation School in Battle Creek has an agreement with Skywest Airlines to train potential pilots and mechanics for the regional air-carrier. Dean Raymond Thompson says while it doesn’t guarantee a job, it will give WMU aviation majors a leg up.
2023 road construction expected to be extensive in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s said Michigan has two seasons, winter and road construction, but while one has been easier on drivers, the other has not. After the two snow events in November and December, January had been virtually snow free until this weekend. But construction has made driving more challenging for the last two years and 2023 will also be busy for road crews.
KDPS officer on leave as new details of alleged insurance fraud are investigated
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — New details are out on a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who is being charged with insurance fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Public Safety Officer Catrice Lockett along with fiancee Brian Lee had filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, located east of Atlanta. The couple then filed an insurance claim, hoping to net tens of thousands of dollars as the insurance company was considering the truck a total loss.
Xylazine-Involved fatality in Van Buren County prompts warning from health officials
LAWRENCE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There has been a recent death in Van Buren County of a person testing positive for Xylazine according to health officials. Xylazine is a sedative used in veterinary clinics that was responsible for a death in the county, which was reported on Thursday, January 19.
Firearms recovered during early morning traffic stop in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police recovered two firearms during a traffic stop early Monday morning, January 23. According to the department, officers were called out around 1:22 a.m. to the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near downtown to address some quality of life issues. While in the area, they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
Battle Creek house fire causes approximately 100k in damage
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported in a house fire in Battle Creek on Saturday, January 21, but it did cause around $100,000 dollars worth of damage according to authorities. The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to 371 West Jackson Street around 5:18 p.m. and...
73-year-old man dies after being rescued from Calhoun County swamp
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 73-year-old man died Sunday night after he went missing for six hours and had to be rescued from a Calhoun County swamp. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies were dispatched at about 10:00 p.m. to the 19000 block of Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township after a woman reported her husband left the residence at about 4:00 p.m. to take a walk on the property and had not returned. A large portion of the property was swamp land.
K Wings fall behind in 1st period, drop 6-2 game to Cincinnati Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-17-3-0) went down 3-0 to the Cincinnati Cyclones (21-8-4-2) in the first period and fought hard the whole way but could not muster enough of a comeback, losing 6-2 Sunday. In spite of the loss, the K-Wings have won three of...
