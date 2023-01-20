Read full article on original website
Police: Gunshots fired where out-of-control car slammed into vehicles in Orange County
New Windsor police went to Route 9W and John Street for a report of an erratic driver around 6 p.m.
fox5ny.com
4 men arrested for stealing more than $12K in goods from Long Island Macy's
NEW YORK - Four New York City men are facing charges in connection with a snatch-and-grab robbery of a Long Island Macy's store. It happened earlier this month at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City. The Nassau County Police Department says they got the call just after 8:30 p.m....
Police: Reckless driver speeds down walking trail
Several people out for a stroll on Saturday are lucky to be alive after police say a reckless driver sped down a walking path in Monroe.
Vehicle Intertwines With Guardrail, People Injured In 2-Car Harrison Crash
Multiple people were injured and had to be extricated from a vehicle after it slammed into a guardrail in Westchester County after a two-car crash. The accident happened on Saturday, Jan. 21 around 12:20 p.m. in Harrison on the eastbound side of Westchester Avenue at Kenilworth Road, according to the Purchase Fire Department.
News 12
Headlines: DWI rollover crash in Saugerties, Purchase crash, head-on accident in New City
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A man is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated, leading to a rollover crash in the Town of Saugerties. Saugerties police say Brandon Norton was speeding on Glasco Turnpike near Highbank Road early Sunday morning when he lost control of his car and went off the road. Police say he rolled over several times, and finally hit a tree. Norton was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He was then taken to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shokan man charged with DWI; wraps car around tree
SAUGERTIES – A 22-year-old Shokan man was airlifted from a car crash on Glasco Turnpike in the area of Highbank Road in the Town of Saugerties early Sunday morning after his vehicle flipped over several times before striking a tree. Police have charged Brandon Norton with driving while intoxicated,...
Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection
A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just west of Main Street when she was struck by a Toyota traveling westbound on Fulton Street, Nassau County Police said.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Daunting ‘Explosive Device’ Shockingly Found in Orange County, NY
A routine situation quickly escalated and became very scary. You always have to be careful when your doing construction in the area because you never know what you'll find in the process. The Orange County Sheriff's Office recently put out some information on something pretty bizarre that happened and it's leaving residents with many unanswered questions on the matter.
Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
Tractor-Trailer Goes Off Overpass in Lower Hudson Valley, Lands on Van
Police say a tragic incident unfolded Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer went off an overpass and landed on another vehicle below. The crash caused significant delays, according to Daily Voice. New York State police are still investigating the crash scene for more details. *** CBS has identified the deceased truck...
Hudson Valley Cops Investigate Man Luring Kids At New York State Diner
Warning: Police are searching for an "old man" who allegedly offered children money to get them to go into a bathroom at a popular diner. Over the weekend, a social media post reported a man tried to lure a child into a bathroom at a diner in Orange County, New York.
Police: Man dead, 2 seriously injured in New City car crash
One of the drivers, now identified as 84-year-old Patrick Tully, of Nanuet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City
The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
Will Hudson Valley Gas Stations Have to Stop Selling Fireball? New Lawsuit Could Make it Happen
If you've ever bought Fireball at your local gas station, a new lawsuit wants you to know that it's not what you think. Back in May of 2021, many Hudson Valley convenience store customers started to notice that there was something for sale at most stores that was never on sale before. I shared that the store I go into in Poughkeepsie on a regular basis had put up a display selling, what I thought at the time, was one of my favorite whiskeys.
Not Lovin’ It: DWI Arrest At Hudson Valley McDonald’s Drive-Thru
A not local to the Hudson Valley person got more than her fast food order while visiting a local McDonald's drive-thru window last weekend. It isn't uncommon to want to grab some nuggets or a burger after having a few, but having a driver would have been a better choice for this motorist.
DA: Mom of Arlington HS student charged after disguising as student, instigating fight
She was seen on surveillance video standing next to them and using vulgar language while the girls fought before first period.
Police Search For Man Who Allegedly Tried To Lure Children At Diner In Pine Bush
State police are conducting an investigation into a claim that a man allegedly attempted to lure children into a bathroom at an area diner. The incident took place in Orange County at the Cup and Saucer Diner in Pine Bush on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to state police. Crawford Police...
Police: Woman killed in multi-car crash in Bridgeport
It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Linen Avenue. Yuri Barral was traveling west when he crashed into Gladys Andrade's vehicle.
