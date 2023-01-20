ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell Junction, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Headlines: DWI rollover crash in Saugerties, Purchase crash, head-on accident in New City

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A man is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated, leading to a rollover crash in the Town of Saugerties. Saugerties police say Brandon Norton was speeding on Glasco Turnpike near Highbank Road early Sunday morning when he lost control of his car and went off the road. Police say he rolled over several times, and finally hit a tree. Norton was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He was then taken to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shokan man charged with DWI; wraps car around tree

SAUGERTIES – A 22-year-old Shokan man was airlifted from a car crash on Glasco Turnpike in the area of Highbank Road in the Town of Saugerties early Sunday morning after his vehicle flipped over several times before striking a tree. Police have charged Brandon Norton with driving while intoxicated,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection

A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just west of Main Street when she was struck by a Toyota traveling westbound on Fulton Street, Nassau County Police said.
FARMINGDALE, NY
PIX11

Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
UNIONDALE, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City

The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
NEW CITY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Will Hudson Valley Gas Stations Have to Stop Selling Fireball? New Lawsuit Could Make it Happen

If you've ever bought Fireball at your local gas station, a new lawsuit wants you to know that it's not what you think. Back in May of 2021, many Hudson Valley convenience store customers started to notice that there was something for sale at most stores that was never on sale before. I shared that the store I go into in Poughkeepsie on a regular basis had put up a display selling, what I thought at the time, was one of my favorite whiskeys.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy