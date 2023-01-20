Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A man is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated, leading to a rollover crash in the Town of Saugerties. Saugerties police say Brandon Norton was speeding on Glasco Turnpike near Highbank Road early Sunday morning when he lost control of his car and went off the road. Police say he rolled over several times, and finally hit a tree. Norton was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He was then taken to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO