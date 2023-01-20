Hundreds of tourists have been left stranded in Machu Picchu following protests in Peru. Unrest sparked by dissent over the country’s new president has resulted in dozens of deaths this week. The government closed the famous site in the Andes mountains and the Inca Trail hike leading to it to protect tourists and the general population.There are 417 tourists stuck in Machu Picchu who can’t get out, more than 300 of whom are foreigners, Luis Fernando Helguero, the tourism minister, said at a news conference.Some of the tourists stranded in Machu Picchu have chosen to leave by walking to Piscacucho,...

