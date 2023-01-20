Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Mass. student dead after fall from Cancun Airbnb balcony; boyfriend arrested, cleared of wrongdoing: reports
A 20-year-old Massachusetts woman is dead after falling from the balcony of an Airbnb while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, with her boyfriend, who was arrested but released.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
More than 100 Haitians land in Key Largo, just a day after Cuban migrants’ arrival
More than 100 Haitians landed Tuesday in a gated community in Key Largo, the latest boatload of refugees from the Caribbean to hit Florida’s shores.
‘I feel a great sense of freedom’: the flying women of Mexico – in pictures
“Everytime I put on my costume and I jump off the pole I feel a great sense of freedom” says Irene García, a 33 year old voladora – or flying woman – from Cuetzalan del Progreso, a mountain town in the Mexican state of Puebla. The...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests
The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
Cyclist’s tour of Western Hemisphere stalls when bike and trusted dog are stolen near California border
Diego Simonetta ran inside a Mexicali fire station Wednesday night to heat up some water for a cup of mate, an Argentinian tea, but when he came back outside, his bike and everything he owned, including his pet dog "Mole," were gone.
Machu Picchu closed indefinitely amid deadly protests in Peru
Hundreds of tourists have been left stranded in Machu Picchu following protests in Peru. Unrest sparked by dissent over the country’s new president has resulted in dozens of deaths this week. The government closed the famous site in the Andes mountains and the Inca Trail hike leading to it to protect tourists and the general population.There are 417 tourists stuck in Machu Picchu who can’t get out, more than 300 of whom are foreigners, Luis Fernando Helguero, the tourism minister, said at a news conference.Some of the tourists stranded in Machu Picchu have chosen to leave by walking to Piscacucho,...
Videos Show Tiger Attacking Rabbit During Chinese Zoo's New Year Handover
Fortunately the bunny survived, but it looked visibly shaken in the footage.
Lonely lion who fell silent for years in abandoned zoo has a whole new life in store
For five years, Ruben the lion's roars went unanswered as the last animal in an abandoned zoo.
Dolphins Herded With Curtain of Death Before Taiji Slaughter
Last year, the hunting in the Japanese village resulted in the death or capture of over 550 whales and dolphins.
Asylum seekers in Tijuana are scrambling through mobile app error messages for few appointments into the U.S.
CBP One is the new and only way for asylum seekers to request to enter the United States through official ports of entry, but not everyone has been able to use it successfully
Investigation into Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast resumes
BEIRUT (AP) — The judge investigating Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast resumed work Monday after a nearly 13-month halt, ordering the release of some detainees and announcing plans to charge others, including two top generals, judicial officials said. Judge Tarek Bitar’s work had been blocked since December 2021...
Machu Picchu Closed as Peru Faces Widespread Anti-Government Protests
The Peruvian Ministry of Culture closed Machu Picchu on Saturday, in a direct result of the anti-government protests that have swamped the country following former President Pedro Castillo’s impeachment and imprisonment for trying to dissolve Congress, according to the Associated Press. Over 400 visitors were stuck at the the UNESCO World Heritage site, and left unable to get out. More than 300 of them foreigners, tourism minister Luis Fernando Helguero said at a news conference. On Saturday afternoon, Peru’s Tourism Ministry posted to Twitter that “This afternoon the 418 domestic and foreign visitors were transferred from the town of Machu Picchu to...
travelawaits.com
6 Experiences I Love In Mexico City — Plus 2 Still On My List
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. After visiting Mexico for more than 25 years, my husband and I enjoyed the country so much that in 2005, we bought a home in the UNESCO World Heritage City of Guanajuato, Mexico, where we now live part-time. Ever since, whenever we’re in Mexico we make a point of visiting new areas within this rich, diverse country — but we always avoided Mexico City, whose size and complexity intimidated us.
Colombia’s Ecotourism Wave Is Turning Former Guerillas Into Fervent Nature Guides
About 20 years ago, Diego Calderón Franco was birding with a scientist colleague and local guide in Colombia's Perijá Mountains, north of Medellin. The biology student at the University of Antioquia was no stranger to the dangers of the rugged “red” zones lining the eastern Andes near the Venezuelan border. The spectacular montane forest, with […]
Comments / 0