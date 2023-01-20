ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests

The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
The Independent

Machu Picchu closed indefinitely amid deadly protests in Peru

Hundreds of tourists have been left stranded in Machu Picchu following protests in Peru. Unrest sparked by dissent over the country’s new president has resulted in dozens of deaths this week. The government closed the famous site in the Andes mountains and the Inca Trail hike leading to it to protect tourists and the general population.There are 417 tourists stuck in Machu Picchu who can’t get out, more than 300 of whom are foreigners, Luis Fernando Helguero, the tourism minister, said at a news conference.Some of the tourists stranded in Machu Picchu have chosen to leave by walking to Piscacucho,...
The Associated Press

Investigation into Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast resumes

BEIRUT (AP) — The judge investigating Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast resumed work Monday after a nearly 13-month halt, ordering the release of some detainees and announcing plans to charge others, including two top generals, judicial officials said. Judge Tarek Bitar’s work had been blocked since December 2021...
ARTnews

Machu Picchu Closed as Peru Faces Widespread Anti-Government Protests

The Peruvian Ministry of Culture closed Machu Picchu on Saturday, in a direct result of the anti-government protests that have swamped the country following former President Pedro Castillo’s impeachment and imprisonment for trying to dissolve Congress, according to the Associated Press. Over 400 visitors were stuck at the the UNESCO World Heritage site, and left unable to get out. More than 300 of them foreigners, tourism minister Luis Fernando Helguero said at a news conference. On Saturday afternoon, Peru’s Tourism Ministry posted to Twitter that “This afternoon the 418 domestic and foreign visitors were transferred from the town of Machu Picchu to...
travelawaits.com

6 Experiences I Love In Mexico City — Plus 2 Still On My List

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. After visiting Mexico for more than 25 years, my husband and I enjoyed the country so much that in 2005, we bought a home in the UNESCO World Heritage City of Guanajuato, Mexico, where we now live part-time. Ever since, whenever we’re in Mexico we make a point of visiting new areas within this rich, diverse country — but we always avoided Mexico City, whose size and complexity intimidated us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy