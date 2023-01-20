Read full article on original website
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
The parents of a severely disabled 11-year-old boy, who requires constant 24-hour medical attention at home, have been told that the NHS cannot guarantee overnight nursing support for him because they can not properly heat their house. Leah and Troy Van Keogh were told by their local health board that...
Almost 50,000 patient visits have been ruined because of the largest ever strikes in NHS history
The Unite union yesterday announced that 3,000 of its ambulance staff will join the biggest day of industrial action in the history of the NHS on February 6.
Health secretary tells striking NHS nurses: Take the money and patients will pay the price
Patients will suffer if ministers bow to nurses’ demands for pay rises, the health secretary has warned as tens of thousands of NHS staff prepare to walk out on Wednesday.Writing exclusively in The Independent, Steve Barclay said any boost to wages would “take billions of pounds away from where we need it most”.He wrote: “Unaffordable pay hikes will mean cutting patient care and stoking the inflation that would make us all poorer.”But the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has criticised him for “pitting nurses against patients”, branding the comments “a new low for the health secretary”.An RCN spokesperson said: “Patient care...
Thousands of nurses and ambulance workers to strike on same day
Thousands of ambulance workers and nurses will go on strike on the same day next month as the pay dispute with the Government shows no signs of reaching a resolution.The GMB union said more than 10,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, will stage strikes on February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.Nurses are also due to strike on February 6 – meaning mass disruption can be expected across the NHS on that day. Nurses will also strike the following day, February 7.BREAKING 🚨: Ambulance workers announce new strike dates – after government refuse to...
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Baby who took ‘last breath’ after contracting mystery illness defies doctors
A mother-of-two who watched her 11-month-old daughter take her “last gasp of air” before going into cardiac arrest and was told by doctors she “would not make it” has expressed her immense gratitude after her child survived and celebrated her third birthday last year.Abby Hessey, 26, an operations executive who lives in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she was “preparing for the worst” when her daughter Bella, now three years old, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, in Hampshire, in an ambulance in 2020.After Bella went into cardiac arrest, Abby said she watched as approximately 30 medical staff tried to resuscitate her...
Family ‘vindicated’ as coroner rules in-person GP care could have saved student
The parents of a law student who died after four remote GP consultations say they have been vindicated after a coroner ruled it was likely he would have lived if he had been given a face-to-face appointment.Andrew and Anne Nash have fought for more than two years to find out whether 26-year-old musician David Nash would have lived if he had been seen in-person by clinical staff at Burley Park Medical Centre, in Leeds.On Friday, Mr and Mrs Nash, from Nantwich, Cheshire, said they were “both saddened and vindicated by the findings that the simple and obvious, necessary step of...
NHS trust declined care for vulnerable Black patient days before he died in police custody
An NHS trust declined to provide care for a vulnerable Black man days before he died in police custody while having a psychotic episode, The Independent has learnt.Godrick Osei, 35, died after being restrained by up to seven Devon and Cornwall Police officers in the early hours of 3 July 2022, after fleeing his flat and hiding in the cupboard of a care home in Truro.His family said he had been expressing “paranoid thoughts” and had called the police himself for help. He was arrested and died within an hour.Mr Osei had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, had suspected...
Hospitals have hundreds of patients who ‘should be elsewhere’ amid long waits
Many hospitals have hundreds of patients who “should be elsewhere”, while people who need beds face 10-hour waits, a paramedic has said.Richard Webber, a spokesman for the College of Paramedics, has said pressure on the NHS is the worst he has “ever seen”, with elderly patients left waiting as much as 10 hours for treatment.It comes after more than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents over the festive period, with officials saying rising flu cases and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have hit the health service.Mr Webber spoke of waiting five and a half hours...
Dementia patient’s ‘barbaric’ five-hour ambulance wait and three days on A&E trolley
A dementia patient waited five hours for an ambulance before spending three days being treated in an A&E corridor.Susan Roberts, 72, had a fall at her home in Liverpool on 9 December and waited for hours on the floor after calling an ambulance. Once paramedics arrived at the house, she was so scared of going to the hospital she refused to go, but a day later she found it painful to move so another ambulance was called. This time Ms Roberts waited for two hours. Her daughter, Adele Browne, described “horrific” scenes when she...
Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds
The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
Patients at risk of harm in emergency care at Aintree Hospital, says CQC
Emergency care patients are "at risk of harm" at a hospital in Liverpool, inspectors have found. University Hospital Aintree did not always have enough nursing and support staff to keep patients safe or provide the right care and treatment, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said. The CQC found too many...
Why we strike – eight workers on their reasons for joining the picket line in Britain’s new winter of discontent
A teacher, a nurse, a barrister, a doctor, a postie, an academic, a paramedic and a rail worker explain why they have had no choice but to walk out
‘It’s a farce’: the giant Brexit border control site now used to inspect Ukrainian pets
The customs inspection site at Sevington in Kent has space for 1,700 lorries, but lies largely deserted
