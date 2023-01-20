Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Report: Al Nassr 'Convinced' Cristiano Ronaldo Will Retire with Club
Al Nassr is under the impression that veteran attacker Cristiano Ronaldo will be finishing his career in Saudi Arabia. According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, club officials "believe it is unlikely that he will play somewhere else before hanging up his boots. Sources have told ESPN that Al Nassr have not ruled out extending Ronaldo's contract if he wants to continue his playing career."
Bleacher Report
Breanna Stewart Advocates for Deal to Subsidize WNBA Players' Charter Travel
One of the WNBA's biggest stars offered her services to help remedy one of the league's more persistent off-court issues. Breanna Stewart said Sunday she "would love to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA." Breanna Stewart @breannastewart. I would love to be...
Bleacher Report
LIV Golf's Team Championship Event Reportedly Will Be Relocated to Saudi Arabia
This year's LIV Golf League team championship will reportedly have a new location. According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the event is moving from Trump National Doral in Miami and will be played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 3-5. The team championship features a $50 million grand prize.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Hope to Keep Jakob Poeltl Despite Center Eyeing $20M Contract
Jakob Poeltl might be a hot commodity on the NBA trade market, but the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs haven't resigned themselves to losing the veteran center. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday that Poeltl, who's an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, is aiming to earn around $20 million annually on his next contract. Stein added the Spurs have been indicating they're hopeful of re-signing the 7'1" big man.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Comments / 0