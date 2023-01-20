ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD collars suspect in separate homicide, shooting cases

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzT3M_0kM0aQ0W00

The New Orleans Police Department says it has arrested a suspect in a homicide and separate shooting, both of which happened this month near the Pontchartrain Expressway.

The homicide happened Tuesday, January 17 on Erato St. between Annunciation and Constance. The shooting happened last week, on January 4, at Tchoupitoulas and Calliope streets.

"At about 4:17 a.m. on January 4, NOPD Sixth District officers responded to the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Calliope streets for a reported shooting," police said. "Through investigation, they learned that two individuals had been involved in an altercation when one of the participants produced a firearm, shot the victim and fled.

"At about 5:29 a.m. on January 17, NOPD Sixth District officers responded to the intersection of Erato and Constance streets, where they located an unknown male who had sustained a gunshot wound," said police. "The victim was declared deceased on scene."

Police say their investigation led them to 39-year-old Adonta Hardy as the perpetrator of both incidents. Officers arrested Hardy Thursday.

Anyone with additional information on the homicide incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Miles Guirreri at (504) 658-5300.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting incident is urged to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP).

Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward.

