Phoenix, AZ

Ronnie Gajownik named first female manager in Diamondbacks organization

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
The Diamondbacks named Ronnie Gajownik their High-A Hillsboro manager on Friday, making her the first female manager in the organization’s history, the second in minor league history and the first woman to manage at the High-A level.

Gajownik is a former player who helped the Team USA women’s baseball team win a gold medal at the 2015 Pan-American Games. She played college softball at University of South Florida and was an assistant softball coach at both Liberty and UMass-Amherst.

She joined the Diamondbacks in 2021, serving as a video assistant in Hillsboro. She was slated to coach in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last year, but an injury to another coach led to her being promoted to Double-A, where she coached first base for Amarillo.

Last year, Rachel Balkovec became the first female manager in the minors for the New York Yankees’ Low-A affiliate in Tampa.

Montero returns

Former Diamondbacks catcher Miguel Montero is back in the organization as a special assistant in player development. Montero is expected to work closely with the organization’s young catchers.

Montero, 39, retired after the 2018 season after a 13-year career in the majors, the first nine of which were spent with the Diamondbacks. He helped the Chicago Cubs snap their 108-year World Series drought in 2016.

Montero had spent the past few years working as an agent, but left that side of the game in order to join the Diamondbacks.

Short hop

Diamondbacks right-hander Jose Valdez was suspended 120 games after a second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball announced on Friday. Valdez, 21, who last pitched for the Diamondbacks organization for their Dominican Summer League team in 2021, was first suspended last February. Both times he tested positive for stanozolol, an anabolic steroid.

