New Netflix film starring Hollywood megastars to be filmed in Bradford

By Paul Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A HOLLYWOOD movie starring Oprah Winfrey and Susan Sarandon is to be filmed — in Bradford.

Six Triple Eight tells the story of the only all-black, all-female unit in World War Two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xj5Z4_0kM0aB0r00
A Hollywood movie starring Oprah Winfrey and Susan Sarandon is to be filmed — in Bradford Credit: AFP

The 855-strong 6888th Battalion contributed to the war effort by working in Britain to clear a backlog of 17million pieces of US mail.

The battalion was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal last year.

The Netflix movie is being directed by Prince Harry and Meghan’s mate Tyler Perry.

Letters have been sent to residents in the Little Germany area of Bradford, warning of road closures for filming.

The production team will start dressing streets tomorrow and filming begins on February 16.

