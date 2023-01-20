Chandler police announced that they have a man in custody after searching for an armed suspect they believe was involved in a shooting.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Fairview Street to a report of a "sound of shots" near an alley, according to the statement.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital with major injuries.

The situation remained active as police searched the respective areas for the armed suspect, placing schools on lockdown and sending out shelter in place notifications, all of which have since been lifted. Police have one man in custody, Chandler police spokesperson Detective Eva Zermeño told The Arizona Republic.

The investigation remained ongoing, as there is still expected to be a heavy police presence in the area, Zermeño said. Residents are asked to stay out of the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chandler Police Department non-emergency number at 480-782-4130. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man in custody after Chandler police search for armed suspect