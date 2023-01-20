Fatal crash involving bicycle investigated in northern St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − A 73-year-old bicyclist died after being struck Friday by a minivan on State Road A1A in northern St. Lucie County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The cyclist, a man from Brighton, Michigan, rode a Townie Electra north on State Road A1A in the northbound bicycle lane at Avalon State Park as a northbound Honda minivan approached, the FHP stated.

The cyclist entered the travel lane as the Honda approached. The Honda, driven by an 80-year-old woman from Concord, New Hampshire, crashed with the bicycle.

The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m.

The 73-year-old man “was projected” from the bicycle and wound up in the bicycle lane. He died at the scene.

The Honda stopped on the east paved shoulder, and the driver was not hurt.

The FHP reports the crash remains under investigation.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

