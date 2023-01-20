ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Ranks Very High on MLB's Top 10 First Baseman Right Now List

By Jeff J. Snider
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is the second-best first baseman in baseball right now according to MLB Network, his 10th straight year in the top 10.

In 2022, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman finished fourth in the National League MVP voting behind another first baseman and two third basemen. Paul Goldschmidt won the award, with Manny Machado second and Nolan Arenado third.

No first baseman finished higher than 13th in the American League MVP voting, so logic would tell you Freeman was the second-best first baseman in baseball last year.

As it turns out, MLB Network agrees with logic. They got to first base in their "Top 10 Right Now" series, and Freeman comes in at number two, just behind Goldschmidt.

MLBN also solicits fan opinions on the Top 10 lists, and Goldy and Freddie top that list, too.

Freeman's first season in Los Angeles was exemplary. He led the major leagues in hits and double, and he led the National League in runs scored and on-base percentage. His power was down from previous years, with 21 homers the fewest he's hit in a full season since 2014, but he still posted a .918 OPS, and his 152 OPS+ was the fourth-best of his 13-year career.

This is the 10th straight year Freeman has made MLB Network's first base list, which shows remarkable consistency over the past decade. Los Angeles has him for at least five more years after he signed a six-year contract to come home to Southern California a little less than a year ago.

Freeman is a six-time All-Star and seven-time MVP top-10 finisher. He's also won three Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove, along with finishing second in the 2011 NL Rookie of the Year voting behind his Braves teammate Craig Kimbrel.

