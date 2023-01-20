The jersey manufacturer has laid off more than 100 8yr olds since Christmas soooo they can’t keep up with the demand.
What I don't understand about the Giants and the Jets is this...Why are they continuing to called "THE NEW YORK GIANTS " and "THE NEW YORK JETS " when neither team has a home field loxated in NEW YORK. The only TRUE NEW YORK TEAM is the BUFFALO BILLS as thry do have a NEW YORK HOME FIELD !!
As for the jerseys go. Can't understand the problem. If it was important, there would be no problem. Call the buffalo Bill's. When Damar went down they were wearing jerseys praying for him within 48 hours.
