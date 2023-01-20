ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 91

Lloyd Christmas
2d ago

The jersey manufacturer has laid off more than 100 8yr olds since Christmas soooo they can’t keep up with the demand.

Reply(1)
18
Kenneth Altenbach
1d ago

What I don't understand about the Giants and the Jets is this...Why are they continuing to called "THE NEW YORK GIANTS " and "THE NEW YORK JETS " when neither team has a home field loxated in NEW YORK. The only TRUE NEW YORK TEAM is the BUFFALO BILLS as thry do have a NEW YORK HOME FIELD !!

Reply
6
John Steffy
1d ago

As for the jerseys go. Can't understand the problem. If it was important, there would be no problem. Call the buffalo Bill's. When Damar went down they were wearing jerseys praying for him within 48 hours.

Reply
6
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Morning

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon, though fans were not happy with the officiating.  Many NFL fans believe that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was treated differently than Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.  ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates

If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard

PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game

The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel. The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to shower.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Has 'Had Enough' With 1 Prominent Announcer

When Tony Romo first entered the broadcasting booth at CBS, he was basically instantly seen as a potential all-time great. Viewers loved his enthusiasm, his ability to predict games and his elevating of Jim Nantz. But several seasons into his broadcasting career, more and more viewers are now ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Meet the Philadelphia Eagles WAGs ahead of playoff clash with Giants

Before the Giants and Eagles clash on Saturday night in a NFC Divisional Round showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, get to know Philadelphia’s biggest supporters, who will be cheering on the conference’s top-seeded team. Leah Covey, wife of wide receiver Britain Covey Britain Covey and his wife, Leah Covey, will celebrate their third wedding anniversary later this month.  The Eagles wideout previously shared that he used to “stalk” Leah’s profile while he was a freshman at Utah and she was a sophomore. Covey proposed in October 2019.  Then, in September, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy in March. “Lots of big things happening for us this year!” Leah wrote...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

636K+
Followers
71K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy