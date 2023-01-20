ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Don Stierman
3d ago

Jordan had better be careful on who he calls to testify. Some people might answer his questions with questions he doesn’t want to answer.

msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
DELAWARE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Tight-Lipped on Pic of Him and Philly Mobster

The Trump campaign isn’t saying much about how an infamous former mob boss ended up taking a picture with the ex-president at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach earlier this month. Ex-con Joey Merlino, who reputedly ran Philadelphia’s organized crime family, is seen giving a thumb’s up with Donald Trump in the photo obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer. “President Trump takes countless photos with people. That does not mean he knows every single person he comes in contact with,” a campaign spokesperson said, declining to say whether Trump knows Merlino or was aware of his history. The Inquirer notes that the picture may “renew concerns among Trump loyalists eager to help him retake the White House next year that he still lacks the sort of protective political infrastructure that would prevent a candidate for president from taking a picture with a convicted mobster whose last stint in federal prison ended in mid-2020.”Read it at The Philadelphia Inquirer
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE

