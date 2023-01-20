Weed legalization, a late-night takeover: Your Saturday briefing

Welcome to Saturday, Small Wonder.

Could 2023 be the year Delaware follows New Jersey’s lead and legalizes recreational marijuana?

Reporter Meredith Newman walks us through where legalization efforts stand and where things may be headed this year, as the state takes another pass at this issue.

House lawmakers introduced two bills Friday to legalize and create a recreational marijuana industry in Delaware, setting up a likely fight within the Democratic Party this legislative session.

“For a decade, Democrats have been trying to legalize recreational marijuana in Delaware, only to be blocked by members of their own party – namely Gov. John Carney. It reached its climax last year when a legalization bill passed both chambers but was then vetoed by Carney, who is staunchly against it,’’ Newman observes.

Here’s what you need to know about weed in Delaware.

Live, from NY, it’s Aubrey Plaza

A few years back, Aubrey Plaza beat out Joe Biden as the most popular Delawarean in a Delaware Online poll. Both of their stars have ascended since then, and Plaza’s is on a particularly heady flight.

The Delaware native will return to her roots to host “SNL,’’ a show she once interned for, tonight on NBC.

Reporter Ryan Cormier caught up with Plaza’s dad and others in a look back at her career path so far and her rise into A-list territory as she becomes a red carpet mainstay and regular awards nominee.

So, what’s Plaza’s next big film project? Read all about it here.

