Weed legalization, a late-night takeover: Your Saturday briefing

By Tammy Paolino, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago
Welcome to Saturday, Small Wonder.

Could 2023 be the year Delaware follows New Jersey’s lead and legalizes recreational marijuana?

Reporter Meredith Newman walks us through where legalization efforts stand and where things may be headed this year, as the state takes another pass at this issue.

House lawmakers introduced two bills Friday to legalize and create a recreational marijuana industry in Delaware, setting up a likely fight within the Democratic Party this legislative session.

For a decade, Democrats have been trying to legalize recreational marijuana in Delaware, only to be blocked by members of their own party – namely Gov. John Carney. It reached its climax last year when a legalization bill passed both chambers but was then vetoed by Carney, who is staunchly against it,’’ Newman observes.

Here’s what you need to know about weed in Delaware.

Live, from NY, it’s Aubrey Plaza

A few years back, Aubrey Plaza beat out Joe Biden as the most popular Delawarean in a Delaware Online poll. Both of their stars have ascended since then, and Plaza’s is on a particularly heady flight.

The Delaware native will return to her roots to host “SNL,’’ a show she once interned for, tonight on NBC.

Reporter Ryan Cormier caught up with Plaza’s dad and others in a look back at her career path so far and her rise into A-list territory as she becomes a red carpet mainstay and regular awards nominee.

So, what’s Plaza’s next big film project? Read all about it here.

Curbing Cabin Fever

What do you do to ward off the isolation that can come with darker days and colder weather?

Some people love hibernating through mid-winter, while others long to escape. Short of hopping on a plane for a Caribbean vacation, what do you do to shake off the winter doldrums?

Share your ideas with me by emailing tpaolino@gannett.com. I'll feature the best tips in a future newsletter.

Birds alert: Stick with Martin Frank for all your Eagles highlights on Delaware Online and Twitter.

Oscar watch: Here’s what to expect when nominations come out on Tuesday

Hold the booze?: 7 Delaware spots to get your mocktail, hop water fix during Dry January

Star signs: Is it in the stars? Check your horoscope here

Are you a subscriber? We welcome you to join the thousands of Delaware residents supporting local journalism.

Here are the stories we don’t want you to miss as you start your Saturday:

Comments / 46

Steve K
3d ago

So one guy is blocking what the public and both houses want... It's time for new leadership, and this guy masquerades as a Democrat.

Reply(16)
21
Marcus Aurelius
2d ago

There are more important things in life than burning weed to inhale in your lungs to accelerate your progressive psychosis. Take a walk and breathe fresh air, it's much more healthy and fulfilling. Kapish!

Reply(16)
5
tim
2d ago

Funny how the house and senate can pass something and one person can just say nope. I don’t like it. The people want it legal. The state would make lots of money on it. He’s obviously being told to keep it illegal.

Reply(5)
2
