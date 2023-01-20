Read full article on original website
Plymouth County man serving life in prison for murder dies
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The man serving a life sentence in prison for the fatal shooting of his stepson has died. The Iowa Department of Corrections says that Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 10:36 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness.
Vermillion DUI arrest under investigation after driver shoots himself
VERMILLION, S.D. — A traffic accident on Saturday in Vermillion is under investigation after one of the drivers shot himself. Vermillion's Police Chief, Crystal Brady, says that on January 21st at 4:51 p.m., officers responded to an accident involving three vehicles at the intersection of E. Cherry St. and North Dakota St.
Woman without license cited after hitting boy with car
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A young boy was taken to the hospital in Sioux City after being hit by a car on the west side Monday afternoon. That collision happened just before 3 o'clock near West 16th and Isabella Streets. Sioux City Police say the 7-year-old boy was trying to cross Isabella Street when he was hit.
City presented with $51 million Downtown Infrastructure Reconstruction Plan
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Council is learning more about the downtown infrastructure reconstruction plan. On Monday night, JEO Consulting Group and the Sioux City Engineering Department presented a $51 million dollar plan which breaks down into over 25 projects. The city's current infrastructure in certain areas downtown...
Hearing set for Riverside Recreational Sports Complex lease
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Monday night at the City council, the council members passed a resolution to set a hearing date to lease a portion of the Riverside Recreational Sports Complex to the Hesse Foundation. It's something that has rubbed the Westside Little League wrong and the city is...
Alice Cooper bringing tour to Tyson Events Center
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Alice Cooper is bringing the “Too Close For Comfort” Tour to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Tickets starting at $45 go on sale this Friday, January 27 at 10:00 am. Tickets are available at PrimebankTix.com, TysonCenter.com...
New guidelines in place to deal with pediatric obesity
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over the past 30 years childhood obesity rates in the Unites States have tripled. and now about 1 in 6 children in the U.S. is overweight or obese. Earlier this month the American Academy of Pediatrics issued its first comprehensive guideline that offered potential medication for children over 12, or gastric bypass surgery for children 13 and older.
