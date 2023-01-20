Want to go to DC? Nap your way there

Top o' the morning to you, everybody. This is reporter Rachel Wegner, here with your Daily Briefing.

If you're like me, you're perpetually bummed that Amtrak doesn't run to Nashville. But Napaway, a company that puts a more luxurious spin on bus travel, recently opened up a Nashville route — and business reporter Molly Davis decided to check it out.

She hopped on a bus from Washington, D.C. to Nashville over the holidays and detailed her experience with everything from the sleeping pods to the quirky staff. She also unpacked how well she slept: "I dreamed I was on a small ship bobbing in ocean waves, which I'm sure was due to the huge bus changing lanes on the highway."

Subscribers can read more about Napaway and Molly's experience with her 12-hour ride from the nation's capital to Music City.

🙅‍♀️ Paywall got you down? Check out our subscription deals today.