A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO