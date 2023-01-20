ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Retro 102.5

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.

A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

When Can You Hunt Elk in Colorado?

Hunting Elk in Colorado means planning ahead. It won't be long before the April Primary Draw application deadline is on the minds of big game hunters in the Centennial State. It will also be on the minds of non-residents in neighboring states. Elk hunting season in Colorado is a special...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH- SWAT raids across southern Colorado, new info

VIDEO: Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd. Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

1 injured in southeast Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

New details about SWAT raids in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A series of search warrants were served on Thursday as apart of an 18 month long investigation. Colorado Springs Police said it unveiled multiple crimes including motor vehicle theft, fuel theft, and drug seizures. The four areas police said they raided, along with SWAT, spanned...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose

Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST. The federal government announced that...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

