EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
Colorado Girl Arrested for 100+ MPH Interstate Chase in Nebraska
Nebraska state troopers spotted a vehicle driving east on Interstate 80 at mile marker 276 near the city of Kearny driving at approximately 35 mph, which is 40 mph under the posted speed limit of 75, on Monday night around 9:35 p.m. According to a press release from the Nebraska...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.
A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
When Can You Hunt Elk in Colorado?
Hunting Elk in Colorado means planning ahead. It won't be long before the April Primary Draw application deadline is on the minds of big game hunters in the Centennial State. It will also be on the minds of non-residents in neighboring states. Elk hunting season in Colorado is a special...
KKTV
WATCH- SWAT raids across southern Colorado, new info
VIDEO: Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd. Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance.
What is Cloud Seeding and Why Does Colorado do it?
They say that water is the key to life. Humans, animals, and plants all need it to survive, and even our economy depends on it in numerous ways. Now let's say that mother nature decided that we don't really need as much water as we used to, we'd be in a lot of trouble, right?
KKTV
1 injured in southeast Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
KKTV
New details about SWAT raids in southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A series of search warrants were served on Thursday as apart of an 18 month long investigation. Colorado Springs Police said it unveiled multiple crimes including motor vehicle theft, fuel theft, and drug seizures. The four areas police said they raided, along with SWAT, spanned...
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
"Massive fuel spill" shuts down Colorado road after tanker crash in dense fog
According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, a gasoline tanker was involved in an accident during dense fog that resulted in a large amount of fuel being spilled near Watkins, Colorado. On the morning of January 24, a gasoline tanker carrying thousands of gallons of fuel went off of South...
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
Video shows someone pulling car doors in Littleton community
Residents in a Littleton senior community say they have seen an increase in neighborhood crime.
KRDO
Colorado Springs apartment evacuated following reports of a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs apartment complex was evacuated "as a precautionary measure" due to a "strong odor of gasoline" being reported in the unit. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Engine 23, Hazmat 14, and other crews responded to the Woodbine Apartments at 2020 E....
Charismatic bear spotted waving at wildlife cameras in Colorado park
City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks use motion-controlled cameras to monitor wildlife in sensitive areas
KJCT8
Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose
Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST. The federal government announced that...
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
