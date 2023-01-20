Read full article on original website
Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter
The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Wear Complementary Ensembles at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan
Idris Elba attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday alongside his wife and fellow stars Percy Hynes White and Jeremy O. Harris Idris Elba is starting 2023 with a dapper look and his wife close to his side. The actor, 50, and his wife Sabrina attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday, when they wore outfits that complemented each other. For the night out, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 wore a head-to-toe turquoise suit with black leather shoes and a metallic onyx...
Shia LaBeouf Transforms Into Greek Goddess in 4-Inch Gladiator Heels & White Dress for ‘Megalopolis’
Shia LaBeouf was boldly dressed for his newest film: Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis.” The sci-fi film, which follows an architect aiming to rebuild New York as a utopia, stars Labeouf alongside Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Schwartzman, Nathalie Emmanuel and Dustin Hoffman — and has even made headlines for its large budget of $100 million. The 36-year-old “Even Stevens” star was dressed for a party scene while filming with Emmanuel in Atlanta on Wednesday night. For the occasion, his Milena Canonero-designed costume featured a gauzy draped white dress in a Grecian goddess-like style, with two rounded skirt sides...
A Closer Look at Elle Fanning’s Risk-Taking Critics Choice Look
Elle Fanning was undeniably one of the best-dressed stars in attendance at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards this Sunday. Fanning—whose Hulu series, The Girl From Plainville, was nominated for Best Limited Series—chose an unexpected take on the 19th-century bustle skirt from Alexander McQueen. Perfect for a 21st-century It-girl!
Doja Cat Is Covered in 30,000 Red Crystals & Body Paint With Surrealistic Toe Boots at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show
Doja Cat brought head-to-toe surrealism to the front row of Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. Arriving for the occasion in Paris, the Grammy Award-winning musician took in Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired designs on Monday morning in a dynamic vibrant red ensemble: a Schiaparelli silk faille bustier and flowing shawl, paired with a hand-knit skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads. However, Doja Cat’s outfit took the scarlet theme one step further: she also wore matching red body paint, which was then covered in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals by beauty maven Pat McGrath. The “Kiss Me More” singer’s ensemble was...
Marie Claire
Prince William Adorably Reacted to Being Told He and Princess Kate Were Matching During a Recent Engagement
Say what you will about the royals, they sure know how to put up a united front. Or a "coordinated" front, as it were. When Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital last week, their first engagement of 2023, a hospital worker pointed out to the Prince of Wales that he and his wife were "matching"—and he responded super sweetly.
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals
LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
Taraji P. Henson Blooms in Floral Dress & Gladiator Sandals on Bali Vacation
Taraji P. Henson is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Bali, Indonesia. After meditating in a paradisiac scenery, the actress shared another moment of her trip on Instagram. This time, Henson watched a traditional performance of “Ramayana,” inspired by an ancient story popular in South and Southeast Asia. For the occasion, Henson was wrapped up in a boxy gray dress with a whimsical print made up of florals and geometric shapes in a contrasting hue. The garment featured wide sleeves and a squared-off neckline. As for her hair, the “Empire” star wore her braided hair up in a towering updo sat on...
Critics Choice Awards Fashion: Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and more go sheer and sparkle on red carpet
Austin Butler and "Elvis", Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and "Abbott Elementary" nominated at Critics Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler in LA.
Robert Pattinson sports a skirt at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show
Business on top, party on the bottom. Robert Pattinson bundled up for the Dior Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week show today in a furry brown jacket, adding an unexpected addition to his look in the form of a tweed kilt as he sat in the front row. The “Twilight” star, 36, sported a brown ribbed zip-neck sweater under his fur jacket, pairing it with a blue kilt and chunky black boots as he posed for photographers at the show. Perhaps Pattinson was inspired by Brad Pitt’s skirted look at the “Bullet Train” premiere last year, but his look was...
Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Effortlessly Chic in Boyfriend Jeans & Snakeskin Cap Toe Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross looked casually chic as she took a mirror picture for Instagram. The “Girlfriends” actress wore a light brown long-sleeve top that featured an unfitted silhouette with a crew neckline. She paired it with high-waisted ripped boyfriend jeans with an unhemmed lining. Ross kept to minimal accessories opting for a simple pair of gold hoops. She slicked her dark brown hair into a sleek low bun complimenting her barely-there makeup that featured a nude lip. The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of caramel leather boots. The leather heels featured a pointed cap toe with a snakeskin design....
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
This Video of Diane Keaton Dancing to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Is Pure Joy
She can take herself dancing!
Tracee Ellis Ross Slips Into Red-Hot Thigh-High Boots & Printed Blazer for Pattern Blowdryer Promo
If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross will do, it’s serve a look. The Emmy-nominated actress has continued to do just that while promoting the new hairdryer from her Pattern haircare line. On Tuesday, Ross came through with a series of photos posted on Instagram, showing off yet another fashionable ensemble that she wore while promoting the new hot tool. Styled by Karla Welch, Ross donned a black and white coordinating outfit by Christopher John Rogers. The wardrobe included a puffy blazer that had long, loose-fitting sleeves and a belted waist, while the skirt featured a dramatic ruffle at the center. ...
Colin Jost Shares Rare ‘Photo’ Of Son With Scarlett Johansson on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
The couple is notoriously private, so the comedian had to tease the audience of 'The Tonight Show' when he stopped by.
Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Dramatic Lion's Head Gown at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner wore a black velvet gown bearing a life-sized faux lion's head to the Schiaparelli fashion show on Sunday Kylie Jenner knows how to make an entrance. The reality star, 25, attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday wearing a strapless, fitted black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso. The mom-of-two complemented her bold look with black Schiaparelli sling-backs with golden toes. Kylie wasn't the only one to rock the lioness look, which also featured corset-style straps on its rear side. Inside, Irina Shayk hit...
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
Hypebae
We’re Kicking "Glazed Donut" Nails to the Curb for "Vanilla French" Manicures
TikTok‘s “Vanilla Girl” aesthetic has made its way over to the nail space, and we have to say it’s quite delicious. These days, the girls are pairing their french vanilla latte with a chic vanilla french manicure. Conceptualized by the nail visionary, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt,...
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
