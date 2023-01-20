Read full article on original website
KCBY
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
elkhornmediagroup.com
New Website, City Council Sessions and more from Baker City
BAKER CITY— (Release from the City of Baker City) The city directors and managers are working to prepare for the new format of our city council meetings. Namely, one work session a month and one regular meeting a month. Both meetings are open to the public and will be streamed. The public is encouraged to attend either in person or virtually both meetings. The City Council will discuss topics in their work sessions that will then be on the regular meeting agenda. This does not preclude agenda items that could be added during a meeting. The City Council has significant flexibility to add, remove, or postpone items from agenda to agenda.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker School District Board meeting highlights from Superintendent Lair
BAKER CITY – Baker School District Superintendent Erin Lair spoke with Elkhorn Media Group recently and gave an update on the district’s board meeting and what took place. (EMG) Thank you for joining me, Superintendent Lair. Let’s talk about some highlights from the school board meeting that took place yesterday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Law enforcement is seeking Tias
MISSION – The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reports Tom Redhawk Tias, 22, escaped on Monday from the Medicine Wheel Recovery Services facility in St. Helens and is believed to be heading to the Pendleton area. Tias had entered a guilty plea for manslaughter and was due to be sentenced on April 10.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Young Children Can Explore Science on January 30th
LA GRANDE – (Release from InterMountain Education Service District) Children ages three to seven years old, along with their parents and siblings, are invited to an OMSI Science Night at Central Elementary School on Monday, January 30th. The event is a cooperative effort between the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub and Central Elementary.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Riverside Park Playground Replacement: How, Why and With Who?
LA GRANDE – The La Grande Parks and Recreation Department previously announced the planned replacement of the now twenty-year-old Riverside Park Playground, and that the public will be invited to help oversee, fund and design the new project. With the public discussion meeting scheduled for February 7, Parks and Rec Director Stu Spence has provided some additional insight into the project, including the reasoning for the replacement.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Haines Man Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident
HAINES – (Information from the Oregon State Police) Jarrod L. Carr of Haines Oregon was arrested by the Oregon State Police on January 17 following a domestic violence assault call. According to the OSP, Carr was taken into custody following an incident his girlfriend, whom he lived with, that resulted in her be transported to the hospital for injuries. Her name remains anonymous Carr was charged with Assault II and lodged in the Baker County Jail.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Council considers clamping down on RVs as homes
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has had the first reading of a proposed change to the city’s traffic ordinance that would regulate recreational vehicles parked in public places. The change would basically ban RVs from parking on public streets to be used as living spaces. There are...
ifiberone.com
National Weather Service perplexed over odd radar signal that partially dissipates into south Grant County
BENTON CITY - According to the Tri-City Herald, meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton, Oregon are turning to the public for help in figuring out an odd radar signal that was primarily detected out of the Benton City area. On Tuesday, NWS posted a GIF that was...
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
