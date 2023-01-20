BAKER CITY— (Release from the City of Baker City) The city directors and managers are working to prepare for the new format of our city council meetings. Namely, one work session a month and one regular meeting a month. Both meetings are open to the public and will be streamed. The public is encouraged to attend either in person or virtually both meetings. The City Council will discuss topics in their work sessions that will then be on the regular meeting agenda. This does not preclude agenda items that could be added during a meeting. The City Council has significant flexibility to add, remove, or postpone items from agenda to agenda.

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO