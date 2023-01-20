ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 23

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 23, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 14 Pope John rebounds with win over St. Joseph (Mont.)

Luke Jarosiewicz netted two goals to lead Pope John, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 win over St. Joseph (Mont.) at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Matt Hughes dished out two assists for Pope John (9-7-1), which bounced back from a 7-1 loss to Bergen Catholic last week to earn a big Gordon Conference-National Division win. Owen Lapinski also scored a goal, while Soren Torlucci made 10 saves to earn the win.
Boys bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 23

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan 16. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. Girls competing on a co-ed team will be included in this list. Come back every day for updates. *These numbers...
Girls basketball: Kittatinny tops North Warren in narrow finish

Taylor Hough led Kittatinny with nine points for a 38-33 home win over North Warren. Laney Keates added eight points for Kittatinny (1-12). Karissa Shaffer led North Warren with 12 points, while Shaelin May contributed eight in the loss. After building a three-point halftime lead, Kittatinny pulled away in the...
Overbrook defeats Pennsauken Tech - Girls basketball recap

Zahaisha Nevius tallied 28 points to propel Overbrook over Pennsauken Tech 41-29 in Pine Hill. Overbrook (2-9) took an 18-13 lead into halftime before Pennsauken Tech (7-6) cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third quarter. However, Overbrook took back control in the fourth outscoring Pennsauken Tech 17-6.
PINE HILL, NJ
Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schorr scored 24 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven past Red Bank Regional 63-56 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (11-4) jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter before taking an eight-point advantage into halftime. Despite being outscored 33-32 in the second half, it was not enough as Rumson-Fair Haven held on for the win.
RUMSON, NJ
Dunellen defeats Koinonia - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Hutchins scored 16 points to lead Dunellen past Koinonia 44-36 in Dunellen. Despite falling behind 19-17 at halftime, Dunellen (3-11) flipped the script in the third as it outscored Koinonia 17-7 before both sides scored 10 points in the fourth. Tarique Dorsey added nine points. Nate Wright led Koinonia...
DUNELLEN, NJ
Franklin defeats Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Cameron Snowden put on a display as he finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead Franklin past Princeton Day 73-60 in Princeton. Franklin (9-8) jumped out to a 37-32 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Princeton Day 36-28. Jake Novielli added 20 points and seven rebounds while Elisha Brown had 18 points and six rebounds.
FRANKLIN, NJ
