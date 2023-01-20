Cameron Snowden put on a display as he finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead Franklin past Princeton Day 73-60 in Princeton. Franklin (9-8) jumped out to a 37-32 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Princeton Day 36-28. Jake Novielli added 20 points and seven rebounds while Elisha Brown had 18 points and six rebounds.

FRANKLIN, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO