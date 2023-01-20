Read full article on original website
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 14 Pope John rebounds with win over St. Joseph (Mont.)
Luke Jarosiewicz netted two goals to lead Pope John, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 win over St. Joseph (Mont.) at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Matt Hughes dished out two assists for Pope John (9-7-1), which bounced back from a 7-1 loss to Bergen Catholic last week to earn a big Gordon Conference-National Division win. Owen Lapinski also scored a goal, while Soren Torlucci made 10 saves to earn the win.
Girls Basketball: Morris Tech defeats Vernon, stays undefeated
Morris Tech kept its undefeated record in tact by defeating Vernon 58-50, in Glenwood. Leading by just four after the first quarter, Morris Tech (13-0) used an 18-5 second quarter run to extend its lead to 41-24 at halftime. Headed into the fourth quarter trailing by 16 points, Vernon (9-5)...
Woodbury, one of the state’s Group 1 championship contenders, has been disqualified from the state tournament after the team was hit with seven disqualifications after stepping on the court following a bench-clearing incident during the Thundering Herd’s contest against Delran last Wednesday, Woodbury athletic director Dan Howey told NJ Advance Media on Monday.
Nick Canariato tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Kinnelon to a 51-34 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Dylan Charles had eight points and 11 rebounds for Kinnelon (11-4), which used a 15-4 second quarter to build a 29-14 lead going into halftime. Ryan Geng scored nine points, while Jace Marone contributed four points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Taylor Hough led Kittatinny with nine points for a 38-33 home win over North Warren. Laney Keates added eight points for Kittatinny (1-12). Karissa Shaffer led North Warren with 12 points, while Shaelin May contributed eight in the loss. After building a three-point halftime lead, Kittatinny pulled away in the...
Zahaisha Nevius tallied 28 points to propel Overbrook over Pennsauken Tech 41-29 in Pine Hill. Overbrook (2-9) took an 18-13 lead into halftime before Pennsauken Tech (7-6) cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third quarter. However, Overbrook took back control in the fourth outscoring Pennsauken Tech 17-6.
Luke Schorr scored 24 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven past Red Bank Regional 63-56 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (11-4) jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter before taking an eight-point advantage into halftime. Despite being outscored 33-32 in the second half, it was not enough as Rumson-Fair Haven held on for the win.
Ryan Hutchins scored 16 points to lead Dunellen past Koinonia 44-36 in Dunellen. Despite falling behind 19-17 at halftime, Dunellen (3-11) flipped the script in the third as it outscored Koinonia 17-7 before both sides scored 10 points in the fourth. Tarique Dorsey added nine points. Nate Wright led Koinonia...
Tyler Tejada posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Teaneck defeated Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 68-62 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Keith Mcknight also had 17 points and six rebounds with Jarrell Harmitt tallying nine points, seven rebounds...
With each passing day, it seems like the gaps between all of these teams keep shrinking. Another busy week of games is in the books. So, let’s see if they affected the statewide rankings.
Delaney Caughey scored 14 points and Villa Walsh extended its winning streak to four with a 42-39 victory over Parsippany in Parsippany. Sheridan Caughey added 10 points in the hard-fought game. Each quarter was decided by three points or fewer. Villa Walsh moved a game over .500 at 7-6. Amanda...
There were plenty of tournaments over the weekend around the state and even out-of-state involving New Jersey wrestlers this weekend - county tournaments, dual-meet tournaments - not to mention the usual heavy slate of duals and quads on a normal week of wrestling. So there were plenty of opportunities for...
Jayson Carr scored 19 points as Westampton Tech beat Medford Tech 73-55 in the battle of Burlington County Institute of Technology in Medford. Kyre Owes scored 16, Justin Murray 14 and Tahijj Hunter 12 in the win. Hunter added 14 rebounds and Carr 11. Tre Powell led all scorers with...
Cameron Snowden put on a display as he finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead Franklin past Princeton Day 73-60 in Princeton. Franklin (9-8) jumped out to a 37-32 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Princeton Day 36-28. Jake Novielli added 20 points and seven rebounds while Elisha Brown had 18 points and six rebounds.
Macie Nugent led four players in double figures with 18 points and Gloucester Catholic raced out to a big first-half lead on its way to a 55-37 win over Agnes Irwin (Pa.) in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Julianna DiFebbo scored 14 points for Gloucester Catholic, which built a 36-15 lead at...
Jada Jacobs scored 17 points as Medford Tech prevailed in a back-and-forth 40-35 road win at Maple Shade. Soleil Casseus added dozen points in the win. Maddy Vessels and Alexis Andrade shared team0high honors with nine each for Shade. The teams traded the lead int he first half before MedTech...
Mike Evans scored 26 points and Donne Hawii Midamba 21 as Doane Academy edged Burlington Township for a 74-70 road win. Shane Congelton added 16 points and Kris Hoagland 10 in the win. Maurice Crump led Township witrh 24 points. Gavin White added 17 and Jordan Poole 10 points for...
