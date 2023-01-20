Idaho Press Sports Stars Football Athlete of the Year finalists
Daniel Carrillo, Nampa
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division Offensive Player of the Year.
• Rushed for 1,779 yards and 22 touchdowns
• Averaged 7.7 yards per carry.
• Led Nampa to a state tournament appearance in its first season moving back up to the 5A classification.
Peter Minnaert, Bishop Kelly
• First-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference running back.
• Rushed for 1,477 yards and 26 touchdowns.
• Averaged 7.1 yards per carry.
• Led Bishop Kelly to an undefeated regular season, 4A Southern Idaho Conference title and 4A State Title Game appearance.
Nathan Reynolds, Meridian
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division Player of the Year.
• Led Meridian defense, at middle linebacker, which ranked first in state in 5A with 8.3 points per game allowed.
• Led Meridian to undefeated regular season and 5A Southern Idaho Conference championship.
• Led Meridian to a 5A State Championship Game appearance.
Comments / 0