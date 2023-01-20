ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Idaho Press Sports Stars Football Athlete of the Year finalists

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WOux_0kM0VOIz00

Daniel Carrillo, Nampa

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division Offensive Player of the Year.

• Rushed for 1,779 yards and 22 touchdowns

• Averaged 7.7 yards per carry.

• Led Nampa to a state tournament appearance in its first season moving back up to the 5A classification.

Peter Minnaert, Bishop Kelly

• First-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference running back.

• Rushed for 1,477 yards and 26 touchdowns.

• Averaged 7.1 yards per carry.

• Led Bishop Kelly to an undefeated regular season, 4A Southern Idaho Conference title and 4A State Title Game appearance.

Nathan Reynolds, Meridian

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division Player of the Year.

• Led Meridian defense, at middle linebacker, which ranked first in state in 5A with 8.3 points per game allowed.

• Led Meridian to undefeated regular season and 5A Southern Idaho Conference championship.

• Led Meridian to a 5A State Championship Game appearance.

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

