NNU BASEBALL PICKED TO WIN GNAC CHAMPIONSHIP

The Northwest Nazarene baseball team has been picked unanimously to win the GNAC championship for a third straight year as a result of a coaches’ poll released Friday. The Nighthawks earned all five coaches’ first-place votes, totaling the maximum 25 points in the poll. Western Oregon, which defeated NNU in the conference tournament a year ago, is second in the poll with 18 points. Despite falling to Western Oregon in the GNAC tournament last year, NNU was still selected to their second straight NCAA West Regional with an at-large berth. The Nighthawks won their first game at the regional over Cal Poly Pomona, but then were eliminated with two losses to eventual national runner-up Point Loma.