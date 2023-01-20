Here Are the Lyrics to Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed song in a single week thanks to her latest hit “Flowers,” her ode to loving and taking care of herself.

In addition to flipping Bruno Mars’ 2014 single “If I Was Your Man” on its head, part of the song’s appeal comes from the litany of potential Easter eggs about Cyrus’ relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, from her choosing to release the track on his 33rd birthday to a reference to the Woolsey Fire that burned down the couple’s Malibu home back in 2019 tucked into the lyrics .

If you need a guide to follow along to Miley Cyrus ’ “Flowers,” find the lyrics below:

We were good, we were goldKinda dream that can’t be soldWe were right ’til we weren’tBuilt a home and watched it burn

Mm, I didn’t wanna leave you

I didn’t wanna lie

Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Paint my nails, cherry red

Match the roses that you left

No remorse, no regret

I forgive every word you said

Ooh, I did not wanna leave you, baby

I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours, yeah

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Can love me better

Oh, I

I did not wanna leave you

I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers (oh)

Write my name in the sand (mmh)

Talk to myself for hours (yeah)

Say things you don’t understand (never will)

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby (oh)

Can love me better

I can love me better (than you can), baby

Can love me better

I can love me better, baby

Can love me better

I

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Gregory Aldae Hein, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus