Here Are the Lyrics to Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed song in a single week thanks to her latest hit “Flowers,” her ode to loving and taking care of herself.
In addition to flipping Bruno Mars’ 2014 single “If I Was Your Man” on its head, part of the song’s appeal comes from the litany of potential Easter eggs about Cyrus’ relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, from her choosing to release the track on his 33rd birthday to a reference to the Woolsey Fire that burned down the couple’s Malibu home back in 2019 tucked into the lyrics .
If you need a guide to follow along to Miley Cyrus ’ “Flowers,” find the lyrics below:We were good, we were gold
Kinda dream that can’t be sold
We were right ’til we weren’t
Built a home and watched it burn
Mm, I didn’t wanna leave you
I didn’t wanna lie
Started to cry but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours
Say things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing
And I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Paint my nails, cherry red
Match the roses that you left
No remorse, no regret
I forgive every word you said
Ooh, I did not wanna leave you, baby
I didn’t wanna fight
Started to cry but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours, yeah
Say things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing, yeah
I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
Oh, I
I did not wanna leave you
I didn’t wanna fight
Started to cry but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers (oh)
Write my name in the sand (mmh)
Talk to myself for hours (yeah)
Say things you don’t understand (never will)
I can take myself dancing, yeah
I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby (oh)
Can love me better
I can love me better (than you can), baby
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
I
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Gregory Aldae Hein, Michael Pollack, Miley CyrusMore from Billboard
Comments / 0