Morristown, NJ

Missing Morristown woman seen in Newark last weekend, police say

By Kyle Morel, New Jersey Herald
Daily Record
 3 days ago
A Morristown woman, missing for two weeks, was seen last weekend in Newark with another missing woman, authorities said Friday afternoon.

Imani Glover, 25, was most recently spotted in the area of Newark Penn Station on Sunday, according to a news release from the Morristown Police Department. Destiny Owens, 29, of East Orange, who was reported missing Dec. 24, is "believed to be in the company" of Glover and was seen with her over the weekend, the release stated.

Law enforcement agencies in Morristown, East Orange and Newark have reported "multiple sightings" of the two women in the Newark area, according to the release. However, the search for both of them remains ongoing.

The Morristown Department of Public Safety shared news of Glover's disappearance on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. The same day, the East Orange Police Department advised Morristown authorities that Owens was missing from the H.E.L.P. Center, a homeless shelter in Newark, the release stated.

Glover, who was reported missing Jan. 8, is 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left wrist featuring the word "Shantia" and another tattoo on the back of her neck. Owens is 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds.

Owens was identified in a PIX11 News report this week as Glover's girlfriend. Connie Jackson, public information officer for East Orange, said other investigating agencies had indicated a relationship between Glover and Owens, but she could not confirm whether the two are a couple.

Anyone with information on Glover's disappearance is asked to contact Detective Robert Edwards at 973-292-6646 or to email R-Edwards@morristownpolice.org. The public can also call the main Morristown Police number at 973-538-2200.

To report information on Owens' disappearance, contact the East Orange Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 973-266-5030.

Kyle Morel is a local reporter covering Morris and Sussex counties.

Email: kmorel@njherald.com; Twitter: @KMorelNJH

Daily Record

