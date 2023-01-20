This just in. Originally formed in 2004 by friends in Las Vegas, Panic! At The Disco is no more. Brendon Urie announced on Instagram that the band will be coming to an end after the upcoming Europe tour. He said that he and his wife are expecting a baby, and the life change weighed heavily in his mind to come to this decision. "Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin," he said.

34 MINUTES AGO