Panic! At The Disco Announces Breakup After 19 Years

This just in. Originally formed in 2004 by friends in Las Vegas, Panic! At The Disco is no more. Brendon Urie announced on Instagram that the band will be coming to an end after the upcoming Europe tour. He said that he and his wife are expecting a baby, and the life change weighed heavily in his mind to come to this decision. "Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin," he said.
AI Recreates ‘Family Guy’ Into A 1980s Live Action Sitcom

The abilities of Artificial Intelligence technology are becoming more and more surprising day by day. There have been lots of Al-generated images making rounds on YouTube lately, with popular former TV shows like Family Guy and games reemerging through Artificial Intelligence. Recently, AI has been used to recreate the animated...

