Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Meeting Marcus Mumford: Carey Mulligan looks back on their camp beginnings
Carey Mulligan, spouse to Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford, is opening up about how she and the frontman met during a stay at camp as kids and kept in touch via faxing before getting married in 2012.
Panic! At The Disco Announces Breakup After 19 Years
This just in. Originally formed in 2004 by friends in Las Vegas, Panic! At The Disco is no more. Brendon Urie announced on Instagram that the band will be coming to an end after the upcoming Europe tour. He said that he and his wife are expecting a baby, and the life change weighed heavily in his mind to come to this decision. "Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin," he said.
AI Recreates ‘Family Guy’ Into A 1980s Live Action Sitcom
The abilities of Artificial Intelligence technology are becoming more and more surprising day by day. There have been lots of Al-generated images making rounds on YouTube lately, with popular former TV shows like Family Guy and games reemerging through Artificial Intelligence. Recently, AI has been used to recreate the animated...
The mysterious iron ball at the center of the Earth may have stopped spinning and reversed direction
A new study suggests Earth's inner core may have paused and reversed direction, shedding further light on how different layers of the Earth interact.
Comments / 0