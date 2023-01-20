ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

Cyril tragedy unites Oklahomans

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
I'm David Dishman and I'm the business editor at The Oklahoman, but I help out in a lot of different areas and on a lot of different subjects. This week, I ended up working with reporters Nolan Clay and Josh Dulaney on an absolutely horrifying story out of Cyril.

As you've probably already heard, 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was first reported missing, and then later presumed dead before what is believed to be her remains were found in Grady County, near Rush Springs. Her community, and Oklahoma at large, is left grieving the loss of such an innocent life, and it triggers many more questions that remain unanswered.

From a journalist's perspective, these stories are always difficult. Josh and one of our photographers, Nathan Fish, spent the better part of Wednesday driving throughout Cyril and the nearby areas, connecting with those who live there in an effort to ensure the story of this poor girl doesn't get lost in the noise of everyday life. That's an incredibly difficult job to do, asking strangers to open up and share intimate details of the grief process in the midst of tragedy, but Josh and Nathan did a great job on the scene and Nolan Clay did a tremendous job helping on several other stories regarding Athena.

But it's also difficult knowing these crimes happen all too often, and too many times they go unnoticed, underreported or simply fade from memory over time. Sometimes a killer is never caught. Sometimes we don't think about the children again until their killer is executed or passes away in prison, and in those cases the focus often shifts to the criminals and not the victims.

For me the story has reminded me of another one I covered recently, and that was regarding the execution of the man who tortured and killed Adam Broomhall, a boy who was 3 years old at the time of his death in 1993. I was reminded because it took nearly 30 years for his killer to receive the death penalty, and I was there to witness as the convicted murderer professed both his found faith in God, and his remorse for the killing, before taking his final breaths in the execution chamber. Members of Adam's family were there as well, and I listened as they told me and other media members that they were grateful for his final words and that they finally felt closure.

Will it take nearly 30 years for Athena's family to feel closure? Will her killer or killers receive the death penalty? Will I help with that news coverage should the time come?

Those questions can be answered another day because for the moment I stand with all of Oklahoma in grief over the loss of a child. May we all hope for it to never happen again, and when it does may we all lift up the survivors in support.

Please continue following along in our coverage of Athena Brownfield, as well as these other fantastic stories you may have missed this week.

