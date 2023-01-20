ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Business Helps Seniors With Cooking, Cleaning

A Tulsa business is working to make personal chef services more affordable for those unable to cook or who simply do not want to be in the kitchen. Alicia Urban, owner of Chefs for Seniors -Tulsa, said she started her business during the pandemic when she realized there is a growing need for the service.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Business Broken Into For Third Time In 3 Months

The owner of Yum Eats and Sweets said someone broke into the store for the third time in just a few months. Owner Tracy Ogg said it looks like the same person each time, and said it's unsettling this keeps happening. "It does bring kind of a cloud over it....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power

Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood coming to Broken Arrow

A new art piece is coming to the Rose District next month as a part of the Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood series, the City of Broken Arrow announced. The piece titled An Island of Redbuds on the Cimarron is the second installment of the community outreach program from the Gilcrease Museum’s collection.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Candy Shop Broken Into For 3rd Time In Less Than 3 Months

A Tulsa candy shop says it has been broken into for the third time in less than three months. Yum Eats & Sweets on 81st and Harvard posted a picture of the supposed break-in on Saturday. Staff there say Levitate Fitness, two doors down, was also broken into the same...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

'Double Up Oklahoma' Program Now Available In Sand Springs

Hunger Free Oklahoma is making it easier for residents on SNAP benefits in Sand Springs to buy and eat healthy food. The goal is to make sure nobody has to choose between having enough food to eat and eating healthy. When customers at Cash Savers in Sand Springs purchase food...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition & Volunteers Clean Turkey Mountain

Volunteers and members of the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition cleaned up Turkey Mountain, one of Tulsa's most popular hiking trails, on Sunday. To many people in Tulsa, Turkey Mountain is a special place. Robert Reese led the cleanup effort. "It's nice to come out here after work and do this...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather

The forecast of snow led the City of Tulsa to start checking plows so they would be ready Tuesday. The city anticipated mobilizing their crews in the afternoon, as soon as the temperature drops to freezing, or whenever snow starts falling. “Our crews are out checking the trucks just making...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pantera to headline Rocklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Brought in After Speeding Through Town

A Washington County man appeared via videoconference from the courthouse on Monday afternoon facing charges of eluding a police officer, driving with defective equipment and failing to stop. On Sunday evening, a probable cause affidavit states that a Bartlesville police officer observed Jason Taylor driving westbound on Adams Blvd. with...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Tulsans Celebrate Lunar New Year

It's Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated by about two billion people around the world, including Asian American communities in Green Country. At Saint Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church in Tulsa, hundreds of people gathered for Mass and then firecrackers and lion dancing. Members also enjoyed performances and a Vietnamese lunch...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Winter Storm Nearing Soon

TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather could soon be on the way for parts of Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s on Monday with sunshine and mostly light winds from 5 to 10 mph. A strong upper-level storm system brings rain changing to snow Tuesday, including the potential for accumulating snow in some locations. Winter storm watches are posted along both sides of I-40 with some winter weather (travel advisories) in other locations.
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky

Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE

