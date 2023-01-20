Read full article on original website
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
news9.com
Tulsa Business Helps Seniors With Cooking, Cleaning
A Tulsa business is working to make personal chef services more affordable for those unable to cook or who simply do not want to be in the kitchen. Alicia Urban, owner of Chefs for Seniors -Tulsa, said she started her business during the pandemic when she realized there is a growing need for the service.
news9.com
Tulsa Business Broken Into For Third Time In 3 Months
The owner of Yum Eats and Sweets said someone broke into the store for the third time in just a few months. Owner Tracy Ogg said it looks like the same person each time, and said it's unsettling this keeps happening. "It does bring kind of a cloud over it....
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
KOKI FOX 23
Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood coming to Broken Arrow
A new art piece is coming to the Rose District next month as a part of the Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood series, the City of Broken Arrow announced. The piece titled An Island of Redbuds on the Cimarron is the second installment of the community outreach program from the Gilcrease Museum’s collection.
Claremore restaurant raises funds for Special Olympics with ‘polar plunge’
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Claremore restaurant hosted their own polar plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma. J. Farley’s hosted the plunge Saturday in a pool set up outside the restaurant. All participants had to do was raise at least $75 for their chance take the plunge.
news9.com
Safari Joe's Water Park In Tulsa Under New Ownership
Safari Joe's H2O in Tulsa has been sold, the new owner said. The water park changed ownership in December of 2022, according to the new owner. The new ownership is Paradise Beach Water Park LLC.
news9.com
Meteorite hunter finds pieces of meteor in Muskogee
A group of meteor enthusiasts has spent days searching for fragments of a meteor that streaked across the Green Country skies last week.
news9.com
'Double Up Oklahoma' Program Now Available In Sand Springs
Hunger Free Oklahoma is making it easier for residents on SNAP benefits in Sand Springs to buy and eat healthy food. The goal is to make sure nobody has to choose between having enough food to eat and eating healthy. When customers at Cash Savers in Sand Springs purchase food...
news9.com
Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition & Volunteers Clean Turkey Mountain
Volunteers and members of the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition cleaned up Turkey Mountain, one of Tulsa's most popular hiking trails, on Sunday. To many people in Tulsa, Turkey Mountain is a special place. Robert Reese led the cleanup effort. "It's nice to come out here after work and do this...
City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather
The forecast of snow led the City of Tulsa to start checking plows so they would be ready Tuesday. The city anticipated mobilizing their crews in the afternoon, as soon as the temperature drops to freezing, or whenever snow starts falling. “Our crews are out checking the trucks just making...
Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
Circle Cinema Invites Live Donkeys Into Lobby As Part Of Film Experience
Some Circle Cinema moviegoers got a surprise visit with their movie on Sunday. The theater had two live donkeys in the lobby for guests to meet and pet ahead of screening the Polish film "E-O", which is about the world through the eyes of a donkey. Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue...
KTUL
Pantera to headline Rocklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Brought in After Speeding Through Town
A Washington County man appeared via videoconference from the courthouse on Monday afternoon facing charges of eluding a police officer, driving with defective equipment and failing to stop. On Sunday evening, a probable cause affidavit states that a Bartlesville police officer observed Jason Taylor driving westbound on Adams Blvd. with...
news9.com
Tulsans Celebrate Lunar New Year
It's Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated by about two billion people around the world, including Asian American communities in Green Country. At Saint Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church in Tulsa, hundreds of people gathered for Mass and then firecrackers and lion dancing. Members also enjoyed performances and a Vietnamese lunch...
news9.com
Winter Storm Nearing Soon
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather could soon be on the way for parts of Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s on Monday with sunshine and mostly light winds from 5 to 10 mph. A strong upper-level storm system brings rain changing to snow Tuesday, including the potential for accumulating snow in some locations. Winter storm watches are posted along both sides of I-40 with some winter weather (travel advisories) in other locations.
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
