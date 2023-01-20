ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KETV.com

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. Sister station KOCO's field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m., just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming

Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

55 over 55 inspiring Oklahomans: The state’s best mentors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Their resumes are among the best: former Governor George Nigh, noted author John Dwyer, historian Bob Blackburn, bankers like Bruce Benbrook, representatives of charitable causes – you name it. Each of the people whose portraits on display on the Capitol Rotunda have achieved great...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Winter storm on track for Tuesday

A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Winter weather, including rain and snow expected in Oklahoma

Winter weather is expected in Oklahoma this week. Starting Tuesday, rain and snow will move into Oklahoma. The conditions will remain throughout the day and into the night. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates has the latest winter weather timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board

Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday. According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012. “I count...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
KTEN.com

Fireball seen streaking across the Oklahoma sky

(KTEN) — If you live in Oklahoma and happened to be up around 3:38 a.m. on January 20, you may have seen a fireball. Home security cameras captured a burst of light streaking across the nighttime sky… it was a meteor!. A total of 63 reports were sent...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow

Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination

A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma

Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
LAWTON, OK

