Governor names new chair of I-195 commission

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
  • Marc Crisafulli will now lead the I-195 commission

PROVIDENCE −Gov. Dan McKee has named Marc Crisafulli as the new chairman of the I-195 Commission.

Crisafulli, who was already on the board, replaces Bob Davis, who announced his retirement effective Dec. 31. According to the commission's website, Davis started at the commission in 2015 and became the chairman in 2017, overseeing five project completions and the permitting of three other projects.

Crisafulli has been on the commission since 2019. In September 2022, he retired from casino company Bally's Corporation, where he had been the executive vice president of government relations, legal and regulatory.

In a statement, McKee wrote that Crisafulli "understands economic development" and that he will use his expertise in his role as chairman.

When Crisafulli was at Bally's, he helped usher the passage of legislation in 2021, allowing a 20-year extension to International Game Technology's role as the state's sole lottery provider that also gave Bally's a share of the slot machine market, even getting his name on the bill, the Marc A. Crisafulli Economic Development Act. At the time, Crisafulli was battling cancer after a stage 4 diagnosis.

In exchange for exclusive control of lottery technology through 2043, the legislation requires the IGT-led partnership to employ at least 1,100 people in Rhode Island and make a $27-million upfront payment to the state.

Crisafulli said in an interview on Friday that he is in full remission after he underwent CAR T Cell therapy, where a patient's T cells are engineered to attack cancer cells.

"I had seven tumors in my liver, one the size of a cantaloupe," he said. "It came out of nowhere."

At 53, Crisafulli said it feels great to be retired and that beating cancer made him reflect on what is important in life, like spending time with his wife and family and relaxing a little.

Crisafulli said that as the chairman of the I-195 commission he wants to take a "fresh look" at the projects proposed and move the commission's focus to more commercial activity, to the life sciences and lab buildings, a priority outlined by McKee — such as a seven-story, $165-million building in the Jewelry district that would house a new $82-million state Health Department laboratory.

"The commission had a heavy focus in the past on residential and we really want to refocus on commercial activity," he said.

The I-195 commission is building a neighborhood, he said.

"This kind of development always leaves people somewhat unsatisfied, and we're not going to make everyone happy all the time, but I want to focus on the mission to make as many people as happy as I can," he said. "Some stakeholders are always going to be disappointed with the outcomes."

The most controversial plan in front of the commission is the proposed Fane Tower, next to the Innovation Park. A proposed 46-story tower, it would be composed of 618 luxury apartments, with retail businesses on the ground level and a small parking garage above. The commission heard a proposal for a new design of the building, forced by rising construction costs and inflation. The redesign is opposed by the commission's design consultant.

Another plan, for a $4-million pavilion adjacent to the pedestrian bridge, is being opposed by restaurant owners, who would compete with the company operating the space, while neighbors are upset over any proposed development across from the river.

