Obituary: June Lorainne Palmer

The funeral service for June Lorainne Palmer, 84, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Rev. Randy Makemson and Rev. Wade Maynard will officiate the service. The interment will be in the Midway Memorial Gardens, formerly East Lawrence Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Palmer was born June 4, 1938, to Henry Auburn and Anna Bell Turner Laurence. She passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was a loving wife, mother, and Gramma. She served with her husband in the ministry for 40 years. She loved flowers, gardening, crafts, and antiques.

Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Auburn & Anna Bell Turner Laurence; her husband, Rev. James “Jim” Palmer; 4 sisters and a brother.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Don) Whisenant, and Annette Johnson; brother, Buell Joyce “B J” (Ann) Laurence; grandchildren, Alexis (Patrick) Chadderdon, James Todd Young, Taylor Dunn; great grandchild, Lily Fox and a host of family and friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Palmer family.