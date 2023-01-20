ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: June Lorainne Palmer

By Cullman Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miVJY_0kM0RbRU00

The funeral service for June Lorainne Palmer, 84, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.  Rev. Randy Makemson and Rev. Wade Maynard will officiate the service.  The interment will be in the Midway Memorial Gardens, formerly East Lawrence Memorial Gardens.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Palmer family.

Mrs. Palmer was born June 4, 1938, to Henry Auburn and Anna Bell Turner Laurence. She passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was a loving wife, mother, and Gramma.  She served with her husband in the ministry for 40 years. She loved flowers, gardening, crafts, and antiques.

Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Auburn & Anna Bell Turner Laurence; her husband, Rev. James “Jim” Palmer; 4 sisters and a brother.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Don) Whisenant, and Annette Johnson; brother, Buell Joyce “B J” (Ann) Laurence; grandchildren, Alexis (Patrick) Chadderdon, James Todd Young, Taylor Dunn; great grandchild, Lily Fox and a host of family and friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Palmer family.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jimmie Ray Hafer

Funeral service for Jimmie Ray Hafer, age 70, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Cullman Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hafer passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born July 12, 1952, to Burton H. and Hazel Hafer. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Diane Hafer; daughters, Jamie (Michael) Butts and Marie (Jim) Hawkins; grandchildren, Kaynan Butts, Chasten Hawkins, and Whitney Hawkins; brothers, Gerald Hafer and Teddy Hafer; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard Donald Elliott

Richard Donald Elliott, age 84, of Double Springs, passed away Jan. 22, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. He was born Feb. 16, 1938 in Jasper, Alabama to Henry Leonas Elliott and Vonnie Elizabeth Jackson Elliott. He was married to his beloved wife Mamie Sue for 55 years. He loved his family, his country, and Alabama football. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Double Springs. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2022 at the church with Bro. Phillip Twilley officiating. Interment will follow in Double Springs Memorial Gardens. Richard is survived by his wife, Mamie Sue Parrish Elliott; son, Richard D. Elliott II and wife Vickie; daughter, Pamela Elliott Zeedar and husband JJ; grandson, Justin Patton and wife Emily; granddaughters, Meghan Fazekas and husband Michael, Delaney Gist and husband Noah, and Lilly Zeedar; great grandchildren, Hudson Carroll Patton, Lilly Adams, Luke Milligan, and Raiden Patton; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Leonas Elliott; mother, Vonnie Stewart; and siblings, Willa Lee, Gus, Maxine, Marcell, Roberta, Mary, Martha, and Fred.  
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Syble Fay Osmer

Syble Fay Osmer, age 79, of Vinemont, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at her residence. She was born Friday, July 23, 1943 to William and Jewel Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie Osmer; brothers, Richard Baldwin and Jo Dale Baldwin; sisters, Naomi Baldwin, Barbara Hulsey, Geneva Black and Lillian Baldwin. Survivors include her son, William (Sarah) Osmer; daughters, Melinda Rice, Anita (Phillip) Davenport and Loretta (Michael) Schafer; grandchildren, Syble Nemetz, Crystal (David) Gibbs, Heather Duvall, Robert (Ashley) Webb, Kevin Schafer, Magen Schafer and Elizabeth Osmer; great grandchildren, Allyson Duvall, Embrey Duvall, Kynsley Ferrara and Nolan Ferrara; brothers, Percy Baldwin and David (Belen) Baldwin and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Lou Williams

Mary Lou Williams, age 83, of Arley, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Hendrix Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Oktibbeha, Mississippi. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and doted on her grandchildren. She loved to sing and always sang alto in her church choir and was a member of her church’s hand bell choir. She was a wedding coordinator and assisted with many weddings. She loved to camp and travel. She was a great basketball player in her younger years and enjoyed sports of all kinds. She also enjoyed cross stitch, ceramics, and painting. The family will hold a memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Meek Baptist Church in Arley, Alabama. Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Adrian Williams; daughter, Deborah (Billy) Graves; grandchildren, Marcus Brister (Lexi) Alexander, and William Ellington (Sarah) Graves; and two great grandchildren, Spencer and Audrey Alexander. She was preceded in death by her parents, John, and Lula Stafford; five sisters and two brothers.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Sue Underwood

Linda Sue Underwood, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Cullman Regional. She was born, Sept. 11, 1949 to Burton Leon Arnold and Suzanne F Arnold. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; husband Stewart Underwood and brother, Burton “Buddy” Arnold. Survivors include her sisters, Pamela Arnold and Jane Solmon; brothers, David Arnold and James Arnold; daughters, Barbara Rammage, Suzanne Gilstrap, Judy Jolley and Michelle Jolley; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. There are no services that this time for Mrs. Underwood.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James William Floyd

Funeral service for James William Floyd, age 29, of Falkville, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Chuck Johnston officiating; burial at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Floyd passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He was born, July 20, 1993. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James V and Mary E Martin. Survivors include his parents, Sandra and John Schafer; brothers, Chris Miller, Jerred (Crystal) Schafer and Erik (Katlin) Schafer; sister, Katti (Patrick) Mann, and a host of other family and friends.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters

Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, 91 Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, age 91, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. He was born on March 9, 1931, to John and Laura Livingston Waters. Bob grew up in a large loving family with his nine siblings in Hanceville, Alabama, and graduated from Hanceville High School in 1950. After high school, Bob joined the Air Force where he met his wife, Betty, who was an Air Force flight nurse. He proudly served his country for 21 years. His time of service included the Korean and Vietnam War Era.  Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Bob founded...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bryan Wayne Alldredge

Visitation for Bryan Wayne Alldredge, age 38, of Cullman, will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Alldredge passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his residence. He was born May 3, 1984, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, to Cecil Alldredge and Marjorie Melissa Alldredge. Survivors include his parents, Cecil and Marjorie Alldredge; fiancee, Emily Taylor; daughter, Pandora Taylor; aunts, Jackie Washburn and Becky Richard; uncle, Johnny Freeman; and a host of cousins and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Betty Lou Kilpatric Pierce Hood (updated)

Betty Lou Kilpatric Pierce Hood, 92 Betty Lou Kilpatric Pierce Hood, 92, of Cullman, Alabama went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Morningside Assisted Living. She was born to Homer and Winnie Kilpatric on Aug. 6, 1930 in Arley, Alabama. She graduated in 1948 from Meek High School, where she was cheerleader. Betty was blessed with generally good health for most of her 92 years which she filled with many activities. She was an active member of Seventh Street Baptist Church for many years. Some of her favorite activities and affiliations were WMU, The...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tommy Neil Gilley

Tommy Neil Gilley, age 72, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Tommy was born in Cullman, Alabama on June 9, 1950 to Hulet and Rachel Armstrong Gilley. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services are Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Christ First Ministries with Rev. Stanley Dye officiating. Interment will follow services in Holly Pond Cemetery. Survivors are: David and Belinda Tyree, Mickey and Valorie Stricklin, Sheila Stricklin, Robin and Stan Sandlin, grandchildren: Katie (Grant) Holmes, Colby Tyree, Caleb Tyree, Cade Tyree, Anna Stricklin, Lane Stricklin, several cousins, a host of friends, Sister in Christ and caregiver: Mary Malone. Visitation will be Saturday Jan. 21, 2023 from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Christ First Ministries located at 1061 Al.-69 Cullman, Alabama 35058. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Gideons of Cullman County of Cullman Caring for Kids. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Gilley family. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tomie Phillip Howard, Sr.

Tomie Phillip Howard, Sr., of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, at the age of 66. Mr. Howard was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on May 14, 1956, to Tomie Jackson Howard, Jr., and Myra Phillips Howard. Mr. Howard was a graduate of Holly Pond High School. Tomie served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was an electrician retired from the IBEW. Mr. Howard is preceded in death by his father. Those surviving Tomie include his mother, Myra Howard; spouse, Kat; sons, Tomie Howard II (Nichole Christian), Michael Howard (Ryann Sheridan); daughter, Ashley Howard (Jonathan Stapleton); brothers, Jeffery Howard (Mary), Gregory Aikens (Robbie), Mark Howard (Menmen); sisters, Kimberly Calvert (Sammy), Amy Black (Randall); and two grandchildren, Mykah Howard and Remi Mae Howard. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Howard on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Union Grove Church. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to have served the Howard family.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jerome Lee Newton

Jerome Lee Newton, age 55, of Arley, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at UAB hospital. He was born July 12, 1967, in Birmingham, Alabama. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Helicon, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Greg Dollar will officiate. Jerome is survived by his sons, Tyler (Mylie) Newton, and Seth (Carolina) Newton; granddaughter, Holley Newton; mother, Betty Newton; siblings, James Gramann, Wanda Newton, Robert Newton; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Regena Newton; and father, A.W. Newton.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vonda Lee Adams Gable

Vonda Lee Adams Gable, age 73, of Hanceville, passed peacefully from this life to Heaven on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 3, 1950 in Cullman, Alabama to Marion and Velma Harper Adams. She worked as a seamstress at Oneta and Lee Industries for many years. Vonda was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Velma Adams; grandson, Walter Gable. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Fritz Gable; children, Ann (Doug) Duke, Jan (Jamie) Akin and Jeff (Amy) Gable; grandchildren, Ashley Duke, Will Akin, Eli Akin, Luke Gable, Selena Hood, Katilyn Gable and A.J. Gable; great grandchildren, Byron, Rylee Hood, and John Gable; siblings, Kyle Adams, Jackie Burks and Dot Butler; a host of nieces and nephews. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date and time. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gable Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shannon Joey Bartlett

Shannon Joey Bartlett, age 43, of Cullman, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Saint Vincent’s Hospital. He was born March 24, 1979, in Cullman, Alabama. He had a good heart and loved his family and his dogs. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jr. Garmon, Brother Abe Rooks, and Brother Tim Box will officiate. Shannon is survived by his brothers, Gary (Jeri Ann) Bartlett, Dewayne (Brenda) Bartlett, Jeff (Rita) Bartlett and Dewayne (Shawna) Hampton; sisters, Norma Bartlett, Benda Kay Bartlett, Kathy (Roger) Porter, and Laronda Hill; girlfriend, Sabrina Steele; uncles, Van Seyton, Dee, Terry Eddy, Dale, Chuck, and Benny Bartlett; aunts, Janice Stephens, Barbara Ann Wright, Sheila, Gail, Barbara Bartlett; and a host of nieces and nephews and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Shirley Bartlett; and mother, Louise Bartlett.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Gary Whitworth

Gary Whitworth, age 76, of Cullman, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Oct. 29, 1946, to Willard Audrey Whitworth and Sarah Louise Whitworth. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Logan Alexander Marsh. Survivors include his wife, Fayda Whitworth; sons, Travis (Kim) Whitworth and Phillip Whitworth; stepsons, Justin (Brittany) Marsh and Heath (Tonya) Marsh; stepdaughters, Hannah Cato and Brandye Howell; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Bruce (Diane) Whitworth and Joe (Sherry) Whitworth; sister, Ronda Cook; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Murray Earnest Brewer

Murray Earnest Brewer, age 79 of Houston, passed away Monday, Jan.  16, 2023 at his residence. He was born January 24, 1943, in Jasper, Alabama. He graduated at Winston County High School in the Class of 1961. He was married to his wife of 56 years, Margaret Gale White, on July 22, 1966. Together they had two sons, six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Murray loved his grandchildren. He also enjoyed being around and working with horses, coon hunting, squirrel hunting, woodworking, and photography. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Houston Baptist Church, where the...
HOUSTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Barbara Nell Duke Fallin

Barbara Nell Duke Fallin, of Cullman, Alabama, was welcomed into heaven on Jan. 15, 2023, at the age of 75. Ms. Fallin was born in Randolph County, Alabama, on March 10, 1947, to Auther and Nellie Duke. Ms. Barbara was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Blountsville, Alabama, where she enjoyed worshiping her Lord and Savior, Christ Jesus. She enjoyed cooking, liked to bake, and she canned vegetables. Barbara was a talented seamstress and she enjoyed crafting. She also gardened and raised chickens. Barbara enjoyed the handiwork of her Father and was particularly drawn to the beauty of flowers....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Everett Richard Neves Jr.

Everett Richard Neves Jr., age 73, of Cullman, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 17, 1949, in Newport, Rhode Island. He was hard working and a strong man, truly one of a kind. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. The family will hold a private memorial service later in the week. Richard is survived by his wife, Laura Elam Neves; children, Angie (Ricky) Peek, Jake (Kristen) Neves, Jeremy Roberts, Jamie Roberts (Ellis) Machuca, and Josh (Jessica) Roberts; grandchildren, Kim Tolbert and Bailey Tolbert; Morgan, Patrick and Emily Neves; Gracie and Brodie Roberts; Dominic, Damian and Darrian Machuca; Cash and Connor Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Richard and Isabel Sylvia Neves.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shelly Renea White

We are sad to announce the untimely death of Shelly Renea White, age 44, of Cullman, AL, who passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Whitfield Regional Hospital. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services for Mrs. White will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation for the White family will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. She was known by many of her loved ones as “Shelly Bean” or just “Bean.” Survivors include her husband, David White; her daughter, Maddie White; her son, Dalton White; her granddaughter, Stella White; her parents, Bruce and Deborah Holder; her brother, Daniel Holder; and her nieces, Jada and Allie Holder. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ovie and Martha Nell Quick; grandparents Sherman and Mary Holder; great grandmother Inez Brown; and a host of aunts and uncles.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy