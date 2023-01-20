Peabody parents outraged drivers ignore school bus stop signs 02:14

PEABODY - Several Peabody parents are outraged with the number of drivers ignoring stop sign signals as kids are getting on and off the school buses. "It's extremely frightening," Peabody parent Maria Scheri said.

Traci Archibald says she's witnessed cars drive by flashing school buses while helping her 7-year-old get on his bus. "It's infuriating. The school bus will have the lights flashing. Stop sign is out and people will just run it," Archibald said.

In 2022, police say a child in Framingham was hospitalized after being struck by a car who failed to stop for bus signals. Peabody bus driver Eileen Deleskey sees these violations firsthand. "I see it daily. Your heart comes up into your throat," she said.

Massachusetts lawmakers are now considering legislation that would allow video cameras on school buses that capture vehicles who don't stop for buses with their lights to be fined. It's something Peabody parents would like to see implemented. "It would make a world of difference with these cameras. It really makes people accountable," Archibald said.

To help reduce the number of violations that are taking place in Peabody, they've created a city task force. Their aim is to get the message out to drivers that when they see a school bus getting ready to stop, to do the right thing.

Cars pass school bus in Peabody with stop lights flashing CBS Boston

"Slow down, pay attention when you see a bus coming. When you see the yellow lights you need to slow down. When you see the red lights flashing you need to stop," Scheri said.

Maria Scheri has launched an online petition called "Stop the operator from passing Mass. school bus safety initiative" to try and gain supporters to urge state lawmakers to pass the bill. She can be reached at stopschoolbuspassing@gmail.com

"I am really concerned with the number of violations that are continuing to rise that the numbers are going to get worse and I am trying to prevent it before it happens," Scheri said.

It's illegal to pass a school bus with their stop lights flashing even on both sides of the street. "It only takes a second and you're going to lose a child," Deleskey said. "I'd like to see a camera on buses. I am hoping it may save a child's life. You can't replace a child."

If the bill passes Massachusetts will be joining more than 20 other states who have this stop arm camera technology on their school bus.