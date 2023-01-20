Shakira and Karol G might be making a song and music video

Shakira is on everyone’s minds right now. Following the release of her hit collaboration with Bizarrap , where she spoke about her break up with Gerard Piqué and his affair with a woman 20 years her junior, Shakira fans are eagerly awaiting new music.

According to the website 20 Minutes , it appears like her new song will reveal more about her personal life and will feature Karol G, marking their first collaboration together.

The journalist Lorena Vazquez claims Shakira and Karol G met up to write an “empowering” song, one that reflected some of the themes that both musicians are known for and that shed a light on Shakira’s break up with Pique.

The journalist also claims that earlier this month, Shakira was spotted alongside some choreographers in Barcelona, suggesting that she’s readying up for a new music video that will be featured in Karol G’s new record. The news have been met with acclaim from fans,

“A union between Shakira and Karol G means that they’re burying their exes, my ex and everyone else’s,” wrote a fan.

“Shakira and Karol G collaborating, oh my God! Colombians don’t stop winning,” wrote someone else.

While Shakira and Karol G’s collaboration hasn’t been confirmed, it would make a lot of sense for the two to work together considering that they’re two of the leading artists in the Spanish speaking market.

In the past, Karol G has talked about collaborating with other artists and has mentioned that working with Shakira has been one of her dreams. In an interview with MoluscoTV, she shared that she’d reached out to Shakira’s team for a collaboration.“[We sent the song] to her team, to her label… we sent the song and it didn’t work out,” she said. “If tomorrow I have another song that I feel in my heart is meant to be sung with [Shakira], I will knock on her door again.”