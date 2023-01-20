Jazz Chisholm Will Switch From Second Base to This Position in 2023

After the Miami Marlins acquired infielder Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins Friday, Marlins general manager Kim Ng told reporters that middle infielder Jazz Chisholm will move to center field in 2023. Chisholm has not played a single inning in center at any level of his professional career.

In 2022, Miami Marlins middle infielder Jazz Chisholm was named the National League starting second baseman for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. If he starts in the All-Star Game again in 2022, it will not be at second base.

The Marlins made a big trade Friday, Friday, agreeing to send starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez .

Following the trade, Marlins general manager and executive Kim Ng spoke with reporters, sharing that Arraez will be the Marlins' regular second baseman, a position Chisholm manned for the club in both 2021 and 2022.

With Arraez taking over at second base, Chisholm will move to a new position, one that he has not played professionally before: center field.

Chisholm primarily played shortstop while coming up through the Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks' farm systems. He has not played a single inning of center at any level of his professional career.

Chisholm, 24, batted .254, with a .325 On Base Percentage, .860 OPS, and 139 OPS+ to go with 14 home runs, 45 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 2022.

Jean Segura will play third base, and Joey Wendle is expected to play shortstop for the Marlins.

The Marlins won 69 games in 2022. They have made one playoff appearance (2020) since winning the World Series in 2003.

